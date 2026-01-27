Nautical Bowls Announces Torrey Hills Location Opening in San Diego, California

Build your own bowl options at Nautical Bowls. Nautical Bowls superfood smoothies. Surfs up at Nautical Bowls!

TORREY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nautical Bowls continues its rapid expansion across the country, the brand is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in San Diego, California on Tuesday, February, 10th, 2026. Founded on the belief that healthy food should be accessible, flavorful, and enjoyable, Nautical Bowls has become a go-to destination for superfood bowls and smoothies made with clean ingredients and inspired by an active, vibrant lifestyle.The new restaurant will be locally owned and operated by Aaron Berco, who is bringing Nautical Bowls’ signature superfood bowls, smoothies, and more to the San Diego community. Nautical Bowls is known for its açaí superfood bowls and smoothies made with thoughtfully sourced, all-natural ingredients that are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and plant-based.“As an active sailor, scuba diver, and ocean enthusiast, I know the thrill of San Diego’s sun-soaked, coastal lifestyle. That’s why we chose Nautical Bowls - its vibrant, nourishing superfood bowls capture that energy, fueling a lifestyle that embodies the California coastal living so many seek to enjoy,” says Aaron Berco, owner.This opening represents the first Nautical Bowls location in Torrey Hills, continuing the brand’s nationwide expansion as demand grows for convenient, better-for-you dining options that fit a variety of lifestyles.“Nautical Bowls is thrilled to open in Torrey Hills, bringing vibrant superfood bowls & smoothies inspired by San Diego’s active, coastal lifestyle. Nautical Bowls answers the call for health and wellness. With every bowl, we fuel our guests with clean, nourishing ingredients and feel-good energy, creating a welcoming gathering place that supports an active, energized community,” says Berco.Founded in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant and Rachel Amundson, Nautical Bowls was created with a mission to simplify better-for-you eating without sacrificing flavor or experience. Each location delivers an uplifting, community-focused atmosphere paired with nutrient-dense menu options designed to fuel your everyday life.In addition to serving up superfoods, Nautical Bowls is committed to giving back. Through its partnership with Venture, the brand donates a meal to a child in need for every meal purchased, extending its mission beyond each store’s four walls.Guests are encouraged to visit the new location or follow Nautical Bowls on social media for updates and opening details.As Nautical Bowls continues to grow its national footprint, additional locations are planned to open across California, Arizona, North Carolina, Indiana, and Texas, further expanding the brand’s presence and bringing its superfood-forward menu to communities nationwide.

