Meteora Capital's Vik Mittal to Speak at Uncorrelated Miami 2026

Managing Member and CIO, Vik Mittal, to Join Panel on Mining Complexity for Alpha in Public Markets

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital is pleased to announce that Vik Mittal, CFA, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer, will speak at Uncorrelated Miami 2026, a premier alternative investment conference taking place January 26-28, 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach in Miami.

The session will explore how sophisticated investors are navigating SPACs, de-SPACs, carve-outs, restructurings, and other non-traditional public market situations where structural nuance, timing, and technical dislocations create mispriced risk. Drawing on real-world experience across public equities, credit, and hybrid strategies, the discussion will frame how to underwrite complexity, manage volatility, and extract differentiated returns in areas often overlooked or misunderstood by traditional market participants.

"We’re excited to present our fund at a time when downside risk and volatility in the current market remain highly uncertain," added Kevin Gahwyler, Director of Investor Relations. "Our fund provides an uncorrelated, low-risk opportunity for investors seeking to navigate today’s challenging environment."

Uncorrelated Miami is a leading conference bringing together institutional allocators, family offices, hedge fund managers, and service providers across the alternative investment landscape. The event features sessions covering private credit, real estate, crypto, AI investing, operational due diligence, and emerging manager strategies.

Meteora Capital's flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO), was recently named winner of the Multi-Strategy (Up to $1bn) category at the 2025 HFM U.S. Performance Awards, hosted by With Intelligence.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies, including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured credit investments. Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, the firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with a satellite office in New York. Its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO), has delivered strong, consistent returns since inception through a diversified, multi-strategy framework focused on downside protection and uncorrelated alpha generation.

