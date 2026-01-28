Toycycle Launches First-of-Its-Kind B-Stock Drop Ship Program for Toy Brands

Playtime made possible by Toycycle Resale Direct TOYCYCLE Logo

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toycycle , the curated marketplace for pre-loved and surplus toys, today announced the launch of Toycycle Resale Direct , a first-of-its-kind resale and inventory recovery program built specifically for toy brands.The service enables brands to sell open-box and excess inventory directly from their own warehouses, with no upfront costs, no third-party warehousing, and no inventory risk.Designed as an alternative to traditional liquidation, Toycycle Resale Direct allows brands to maintain full control over SKU selection, pricing, and fulfillment while sharing revenue only on units that sell. Orders are fulfilled on demand from existing distribution centers, eliminating the need for inventory transfers or operational retooling.Toycycle operates the resale channel end-to-end, handling merchandising, marketing, customer experience, and demand generation within its parent-trusted marketplace. This structure allows brands to test resale demand, recover margin on non-primary inventory, and reduce waste without compromising brand positioning.“Resale shouldn’t require operational sacrifice or brand dilution,” said Sarfraz Arshad, Chief Strategy Officer at Toycycle. “Toycycle Resale Direct gives brands a low-friction way to unlock value from excess inventory while staying in control.”Toycycle Resale Direct is now available to qualifying toy brands seeking a scalable, low-risk path to inventory recovery and recommerce participation.What makes Toycycle Resale Direct DifferentToycycle Resale Direct is the first resale infrastructure purpose-built for toy brands. Unlike traditional liquidation that requires bulk sell-offs, third-party warehousing, or loss of pricing control, Toycycle Resale Direct allows brands to recover value from open-box and excess inventory directly from their own warehouses. Brands set pricing guardrails and share revenue only when an item sells — eliminating inventory risk and operational disruption.About ToycycleToycycle is a sustainability-focused online resale marketplace and consignment service for new, open-box, and quality used toys.For more information, visit www.brands.toycycle.co Platform www.toycycle.co

