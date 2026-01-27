1/27/26 – COMMUNITY MEETING ON MĀLA BOAT RAMP SITE IMPROVEMENTS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

COMMUNITY MEETING ON MĀLA BOAT RAMP SITE IMPROVEMENTS

LAHAINA, Maui – The community is invited to a Feb. 4 meeting to provide input on a proposed improvement project for Māla Boat Ramp on Maui’s west side.

Draft plans include asphalt resurfacing and restriping of the access road, new signage and perimeter barriers, drainage improvements and comfort station renovations.

DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff will present these preliminary designs at the meeting and accept input from boat ramp users and interested community members on the proposed project to incorporate into the final design.

This project is currently in its design phase. Once plans are finalized, DOBOR will open the bidding process to prospective contractors.

Meeting details:

Where: Māla Boat Ramp Comfort Station Parking Lot (Lahaina)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who cannot attend the in-person meeting may contact DOBOR staff with questions or concerns at 808-587-1966. Staff will accept community comments through Feb. 28, 2026.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Māla Boat Ramp Site Improvements (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bostwswehn29c7iwm2d7m/AMAOXBFTdBIo_bO8PGycQw4?rlkey=5fs420v00vuq6dlt1j0152yk3&st=nm5ib8dr&dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources