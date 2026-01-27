Angeles Ventures, a VC firm that leverages powerful networks to find, fund, and fuel startups, launched its $20M Fund I

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angeles Ventures , a venture firm that leverages powerful networks to find, fund, and fuel startups in exponential growth verticals, announced the final closing of its oversubscribed $20M Fund I.Fund I will invest in B2B and B2C early-stage tech-enabled startups that leverage Latino growth.“I am very excited about Angeles Ventures and our $20M first fund. We are at a time of exponential growth, and our fund will look to capitalize on this by leveraging the power of our networks,” said David Olivencia , General Partner at Angeles Ventures.“The first fund of Angeles Ventures focuses on Latino exponential growth, where companies are growing ~10x faster than the market and represent the third-fastest-growing economy in the world,” added Adela Cepeda , General Partner at Angeles Ventures. “The support of world-class investors underscores strong conviction in our strategy.”Francisco Mariscal, Vice President at Angeles Ventures, added, “AI is disrupting every industry, and this trend will only accelerate. Angeles Ventures is focused on investing in startups that redefine industries by leveraging exponential growth.”To date, Angeles Ventures Fund I has backed nine disruptive companies — Storybook, Linker Finance, Certiverse, Sigo Seguros, CodeGPT, Valiot, Helios AI, Bondly, and Scowtt— investing together with prominent investors such as Goodwater, Inspire Capital, Commerce Ventures, FJ Labs, Collide Capital, Supply Change, Launch (Jason Calacanis), Hyde Park Ventures, Listen Ventures, and Techstars, among others.The CEO of the portfolio company Storybook & Theo App, Francisco Cornejo, added, “Angeles Ventures is the kind of investor the ecosystem needs, supporting not only startups, but also providing key connections to help grow our business and catalyze growth. We are truly grateful for all the doors Angeles has opened.”About Angeles VenturesFounded in October 2023, Angeles Ventures is a venture capital firm that leverages powerful networks to find, fund, and fuel tech-enabled startups in exponential growth verticals. The platform combines the experience of its leadership team with the reach and momentum of the Angeles Investors network, a national community of investors, operators, and founders that has supported 30+ investments to date.Fund I will invest in 20-30 B2B and B2C early-stage tech-enabled startups that leverage Latino growth, with investment sizes ranging from $100K to $1M+. Led by General Partners Adela Cepeda and David Olivencia, Fund I further amplifies Angeles Ventures’ mission to fuel the extraordinary potential of entrepreneurs by activating the powerful networks.Fund II and beyond will focus on exponential growth verticals such as AI, quantum, and supply chains, leveraging the power of its networks.

