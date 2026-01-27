AG Rayfield to Hold Town Hall in Forest Grove on Friday

This Friday, Attorney General Dan Rayfield will be in Forest Grove for a town hall to hear directly from residents about how federal actions are affecting their lives and their communities. The event is at Pacific University and is part of AG Rayfield’s Oregon Priorities Tour, which has included stops all over the state during last year.

“At our town halls, Oregonians are asking thoughtful, serious questions about what they’re seeing and hearing around immigration enforcement,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Our role is to listen and to provide clear and accurate information. These conversations are about transparency, accountability, and making sure people understand how the rule of law works in Oregon, and how this office uses its authority to uphold civil rights.”

Attorney General Rayfield will be joined by State Senator Janeen Sollman, State Representative Susan McLain, and State Representative Nathan Sosa for a moderated discussion followed by audience testimony and questions.

Event Details:

What: Oregon Priorities Tour Town Hall

When: Friday, January 30, 6:30pm–8:30 p.m.

Where: Pacific University, Forest Grove Campus in the Taylor-Meade Performing Arts Center, McCready Hall

Who: Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Sen. Janeen Sollman, Rep. Susan McLain, Rep. Nathan Sosa

The event is free and open to the public. If you’re a member of the public and would like to give public testimony or ask a question, click here to RSVP.