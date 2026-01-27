Tap Siac Craft Market in spring opens applications for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops

MACAU, January 27 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in spring will be held from 23 to 26 April, and from 30 April to 3 May at Tap Siac Square. The applications for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops will be open from 27 January to 12 February and are free of charge.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive cultural and creative market in Macao that is held annually in spring and autumn, aiming to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their works, exchange ideas, foster creativity and innovation, promote Macao’s cultural and creative products and establish a signature cultural and creative exhibition in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Tap Siac Craft Market in spring will be held from 23 April, four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks. There will be over 200 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls.

Interested applicants from Macao may apply online through the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” at www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2. Those from other regions may visit the Tap Siac Craft Market website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo for application details. All products presented for sale in the proposal must be originally designed, with a minimum of 10 models available for sale, and may also include both cultural and artistic experience services. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of places available, IC will select the stall operators by drawing lots.

Applicants for the creative handicraft workshops may submit the application form via the email apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo or at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located at Tap Siac Square during office hours. The workshop proposals will be assessed and selected based on a set of comprehensive criteria such as the completeness, feasibility, aesthetics, and attractiveness of the proposal, as well as the budget and instructors’ experience. Application rules and the electronic application form can be obtained and downloaded from the Tap Siac Craft Market website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo.

For enquiries, please contact Ms.Zhou or Ms.Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292, during office hours.