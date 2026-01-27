Calvin Barry Schwartz Publishes Two Books in 2025, Spanning Literary Fiction and Business Leadership
Calvin Barry Schwartz, author of the Kirkus Star–winning novel There’s a Tortoise in My Hair: A Journey to Spirit and Ten Things I Learned from the Billionaire: A Business Fable.
There’s a Tortoise in My Hair: A Journey to Spirit by Calvin Barry Schwartz, a Kirkus Star–winning novel exploring identity, spirituality, and meaning through dark humor and emotional honesty.
Former Executive Releases Kirkus Star–Winning Novel and Business Fable, Redefining Creativity, Longevity, and Late-Life Reinvention
At age 78, two years ago, Schwartz published There’s a Tortoise in My Hair: A Journey to Spirit, a literary novel examining identity, spirituality, and personal transformation. In December 2025, he released Ten Things I Learned from the Billionaire: A Business Fable, a leadership narrative informed by his professional experience in corporate management.
Tortoise received a Kirkus Star and additional literary recognition for its narrative voice and thematic exploration. Reviewers highlighted the novel’s blend of humor and introspection in its exploration of aging, loss, and meaning.
Ten Things I Learned from the Billionaire was co-authored with Kae Wagner, founder of the Bold Authors Network. The book presents a fictionalized mentorship between a young professional and a private business leader, structured around ten lessons drawn from Schwartz’s years working in executive environments.
According to Schwartz, the business fable format was chosen to convey leadership principles through storytelling rather than traditional instructional models.
Schwartz began teaching at Rutgers University in his mid-70s and continues to lecture on communication, leadership, and applied learning. He is also the host of the podcast Conversations with Calvin: We the Species, which features interviews with authors, educators, and creatives from around the world.
Both books are available through major online retailers. Additional information about the author and his work can be found at https://calvinschwartz.com.
About Calvin Barry Schwartz
Calvin Barry Schwartz is an author, educator, and former corporate executive based in New Jersey. He previously served as a regional manager for an international eyewear company and later lectured at Rutgers University. His work focuses on storytelling, leadership, spirituality, and lifelong learning.
