Calvin Barry Schwartz, author of the Kirkus Star–winning novel There’s a Tortoise in My Hair: A Journey to Spirit and Ten Things I Learned from the Billionaire: A Business Fable. There’s a Tortoise in My Hair: A Journey to Spirit by Calvin Barry Schwartz, a Kirkus Star–winning novel exploring identity, spirituality, and meaning through dark humor and emotional honesty. 10 Things I Learned from the Billionaire: A Business Fable by Calvin Barry Schwartz with Kae Wagner, a leadership parable based on 25 years of real-world billionaire mentorship.

Former Executive Releases Kirkus Star–Winning Novel and Business Fable, Redefining Creativity, Longevity, and Late-Life Reinvention

This novel is about what happens when success, spirituality, humor, and despair collide—and how meaning is rebuilt when life strips away the illusion of control.” — Calvin Barry Schwartz, Author

There's a Tortoise in My Hair; A Journey to Spirit

