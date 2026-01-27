Boston Pads Announces Partnership with Towne Realty Group, Expanding Access to Its Full-Stack Real Estate Ecosystem

Boston Pads Towne Realty Group

Towne Realty Group partnering with Boston Pads brings together that local expertise and a technology-driven platform built specifically for Boston’s unique real estate landscape.” — Demetrios Salpoglou

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Pads has announced a new partnership with Towne Realty Group, a growing real estate brokerage that will leverage Boston Pads’ full-stack real estate ecosystem to enhance its operations, market visibility, and data-driven decision-making.Through this partnership, Towne Realty Group will gain access to Boston Pads’ comprehensive suite of tools, including real-time market data, advanced listing distribution, property owner portal, lead generation, CRM workflows, agent tools, and analytics that powers the largest apartment leasing team in New England. The collaboration is designed to help agents operate more efficiently while delivering faster, more transparent outcomes for renters, buyers, sellers and property owners.Boston Pads’ ecosystem combines live market intelligence with operational tools utilized by hundreds of landlords and agents across the region. By integrating Towne Realty Group into this platform, the partnership enables their agents to price listings more accurately, respond to market shifts in real time, and connect renters, buyers and sellers with up-to-date information more effectively.“Boston’s real estate market moves quickly, and success often depends on having the right local data and proper infrastructure in place,” said Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Boston Pads. “Towne Realty Group partnering with Boston Pads brings together that local expertise and a technology-driven platform built specifically for Boston’s unique real estate landscape.”Towne Realty Group will utilize Boston Pads’ advanced CRM, landlord portal and full listing ecosystem to streamline workflows, improve market responsiveness, and strengthen client service across its portfolio. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to transparency, efficiency, and innovation in Boston’s thriving housing market.Boston Pads continues to expand its network of brokerage partners who rely on a wide range of best in class information and technology services to navigate an increasingly complex real estate environment. As market conditions evolve, partnerships like this one underscore the importance of implementing full stack real estate ecosystems that empower agents throughout the entire customer process from initial contact to closing the transaction.For more information about Boston Pads and its full-stack real estate platform, visit bostonpads.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.