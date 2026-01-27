FLEOA Commends Federal Law Enforcement Accomplishments and Administration Support in Calendar Year 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) today commended the Trump Administration for its actions in calendar year 2025 that strengthened federal law enforcement operations, enhanced officer safety, prioritized mental health and wellness, and reinforced the rule of law across the United States.Throughout the past year, federal law enforcement officers carried out their missions with renewed clarity, authority, and operational backing. Policies implemented in 2025 restored enforcement credibility, expanded operational capacity, and empowered officers to confront violent crime, transnational gangs, narcotics trafficking, and large-scale illegal immigration with decisive and measurable results. At the same time, the Administration made officer mental health and wellness a core readiness priority, recognizing that resilient, supported officers are essential to both mission success and long-term workforce stability.“Federal law enforcement officers performed at an extraordinary level in 2025,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “They did so because they were supported with clarity and consistency by an Administration that recognized not only the dangers of the job, but also the importance of investing in the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the men and women who serve.”According to Administration-reported data, 2025 produced historic enforcement outcomes, including major reductions in violent crime, drug overdoses, and line-of-duty deaths, along with record-setting immigration enforcement actions that disrupted cartel operations, removed dangerous criminals, and restored operational control at the border. These results reflect the professionalism, discipline, and sacrifice of federal officers across the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and partner agencies, supported by an Administration that treated officer wellness as a mission essential priority rather than an afterthought.FLEOA also highlighted expanded hiring initiatives, increased detention and enforcement capacity, strengthened interagency coordination, policy reforms that ended release-based incentives and restored real consequences for criminal behavior, and enhanced wellness and resiliency programs aimed at reducing burnout, stress injuries, and suicide risk among officers. These actions not only improved public safety nationwide but also reduced operational strain on officers in the field and strengthened the long-term health of the workforce.“Communities are safer and officers are better protected when federal law enforcement is allowed to enforce the law as written and when their well-being is treated as a strategic priority,” Silverman added. “The accomplishments of 2025 belong first and foremost to the men and women wearing the badge, and we are thankful for the Administration’s leadership and actions to protect both the public and those who serve.”Among the major federal law enforcement and public safety achievements in 2025:Border Security and Immigration Enforcement• Removed more than 2.6 million illegal aliens through deportations and voluntary self-departures.• Deported more than 400,000 illegal aliens charged with or convicted of crimes.• Cut fentanyl trafficking at the southern border by 56 percent.• Declared a national border emergency on Day One, unlocking immediate authorities and resources to restore order.• Resumed border wall construction, with dozens of miles underway or completed, including projects in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.• Expanded ICE enforcement capacity, doubling the workforce and receiving over 220,000 officer applications, the largest recruitment pool in agency history.• Restored the DHS Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office to provide direct support to victims.• Invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport violent Tren de Aragua gang members.• Signed the Laken Riley Act, requiring detention of illegal aliens arrested or charged with theft or violent crimes.Crime Reduction and Public Safety• Delivered the largest one-year decline in homicides in U.S. history through targeted federal crime enforcement operations.• Designated fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, accelerating the dismantling of trafficking networks.• Launched the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, resulting in:o Over 7,500 arrestso 735 illegal firearms seizedo More than 80 criminal encampments removedo A 60 percent reduction in murders following federal intervention• Launched the Memphis Safe Task Force, reducing murders to their lowest level in 20 years and driving a 40 percent reduction in shootings.• Conducted targeted enforcement operations in Chicago, producing the city’s fewest murders since 1965 and a more than 30 percent drop in shootings.• Conducted targeted enforcement operations in New Orleans, reducing homicides to their lowest level in 50 years.National Security and Gang Enforcement• Dismantled Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and other transnational criminal networks by designating cartels as terrorist organizations.• Designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and launched investigations into its funding networks.• Captured a record number of criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.FLEOA recognizes that accountability and lawful process remain essential to public trust and reiterates its longstanding support for improved officer safety, enhanced recruitment and retention, and better pay and benefits. At the same time, the association stresses that professional standards, mission clarity, and operational integrity must remain top priorities.“In 2025, the Trump Administration and Congress made unprecedented investments in public safety,” said Albert Maresca Jr., Vice President for Legislative Affairs, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association. “Now we are turning to the White House to help lead a bipartisan initiative that will address pay and benefit disparities. Doing so will help build a workforce of elite law enforcement professionals capable of best serving the American people.”As the nation looks ahead, FLEOA urges continued investment in federal law enforcement personnel, training, equipment, recruitment, retention, and compensation to sustain the gains achieved in 2025 and ensure officers can continue protecting the American people safely and effectively.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

