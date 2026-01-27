POWER FOR THE PUPS: THREE PET RESORTS ARE OPEN AND AVAILABLE TO BOARD DOGS WHOSE OWNERS ARE WITHOUT POWER

Locations in Mt. Juliet, Nashville and Spring Hill Are Open for Furry Guests.

Our locations are grateful to have electricity so that we can care for dogs while owners stay with family, friends or at local hotels during this time.” — Joe Graves, CEO Newbury Franklin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newbury Franklin Pet Services announces availability to house furry family members in the warmth of one of their three locations. The locations provide a safe, secure and climate-controlled facility to care for dogs as electricity returns to Nashville. Professionally trained and certified staff are ready to care for furry guests at locations in Mt. Juliet, Nashville, and Spring Hill.

Pet Resorts of America is located at 7200 Charlotte Pike and is providing boarding for dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Conveniently located just off I-40 west of Nashville, this location also boards cats. Information for this location may be found at: www.petresortsofamerica.com or by calling (615) 356-6996. Daycare is not included at this location.

Pooch Playhouse is located at 1001 Parkway Drive in Spring Hill. This is an all-day play daycare located within an indoor/outdoor climate-controlled facility. More information is available at www.poochplayhouseandboarding.com or by calling (931) 486-3200.

Nashville Pet Spa is located at 12007 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Offering all day play at daycare in an indoor/outdoor climate-controlled facility, additional information may be found at www.nashvillepetspa.com or by calling (615) 939-5757.

Newbury Franklin CEO Joe Graves said, “While so many are struggling during this difficult time, we are able to take one huge worry off of pet owner’s minds—care for their beloved furry family members. Our locations are grateful to have electricity so that we can care for dogs while owners stay with family, friends or at local hotels during this time. We hope pet owners will give any of our locations a call so we can provide safe and warm environment until the dogs can return to their own homes.”

While in the care of any of Newbury Franklin’s locations, pet parents will receive “pup-dates” to their phones to provide an additional level of comfort.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.