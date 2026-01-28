New Jersey Wedding Studio Introduces Cinematic Stills Collection, Blending Film and Photography

A cinematic still captured from a wedding film by Blue Moon Video Productions

A new offering transforms cinematic wedding films into high-resolution still images designed for sharing, printing, and storytelling

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Moon Video Productions , a New Jersey-based wedding film studio with over 15 years of experience, has introduced a new offering designed to enhance how couples preserve and relive their wedding day. The Cinematic Stills Collection blends cinematic filmmaking with still imagery by delivering carefully curated images pulled directly from wedding films.Traditional wedding photography captures individual moments, while cinematic video preserves emotion in motion — reactions, movement, and in-between moments that often unfold too quickly for still photography alone. The Cinematic Stills Collection transforms select moments from that motion into refined, frame-worthy still images that complement a couple’s photography.“Couples often don’t realize how many meaningful moments happen between posed shots,” said Eddie Kantis, owner of Blue Moon Video Productions. “This collection isn’t meant to replace photography. It enhances the overall story by capturing moments that only exist because the camera never stopped rolling.”Each image in the Cinematic Stills Collection is delivered in high resolution, making it suitable for social media sharing as well as printing, allowing couples to enjoy cinematic moments across digital platforms and personal keepsakes.Offered as an optional enhancement alongside Blue Moon’s wedding video services, the Cinematic Stills Collection reflects a growing preference among couples for authentic, story-driven imagery over staged perfection.“This is about preserving the moments between moments,” Kantis added. “A parent’s reaction during a speech, a quiet laugh just after the vows, or a look shared before entering the reception — these are the memories couples carry with them long after the wedding day.”Founded in 2008, Blue Moon Video Productions has filmed weddings throughout New Jersey and the Northeast and is known for its consistent cinematic style and story-focused approach. The introduction of the Cinematic Stills Collection represents the studio’s continued evolution while remaining focused on refined, experience-first storytelling.More information about the Cinematic Stills Collection is available atEddie KantisBlue Moon Video Productionseddiekantis@bluemoonvideoproductions.com908-342-0798

