Branching Minds Recertified as a Great Place to Work®, Earning an Exceptionally High Trust Index™ Score

Branching Minds earns Great Place to Work® badge for 2026-2027

When our team feels valued, heard, and supported, we collaborate more deeply, innovate faster, and ultimately show up better for the educators and students we serve.” — Abigail Woodworth, Chief People and Impact Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branching Minds , a leading K–12 education technology company supporting districts with Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), today announced it has been recertified as a Great Place to Work, driven by an exceptionally high Trust Index™ result and overwhelmingly positive employee feedback.The certification is based on employee responses to Great Place to Work’s Trust Index™ survey. This year, 97% of employees said Branching Minds is a great place to work—compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.Branching Minds also earned standout scores across key dimensions of workplace trust and culture, including Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie, reflecting a workplace where employees feel supported, connected, and energized by the mission.“This recognition matters because trust isn’t a perk - it’s the foundation that allows people to do their best work, especially in a mission-driven organization,” said Abigail Woodworth, Chief People and Impact Officer at Branching Minds. “When our team feels valued, heard, and supported, we collaborate more deeply, innovate faster, and ultimately show up better for the educators and students we serve. We’re proud of this recertification because it reflects the culture we work hard to build every day - one grounded in care, clarity, and shared purpose.”Employee feedback reinforced that sense of purpose and connection, with one team member noting: “It’s more than just a paycheck - it’s a mission.”Branching Minds fosters a flexible, remote work environment rooted in values including equity, growth, joyfulness, collaboration, and empathy—supporting teams to do meaningful work while staying deeply connected to one another and to the communities they serve.*********************Branching Minds is a K–12 education technology company that helps schools implement Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) to ensure every student receives timely, targeted, and effective academic and behavioral support. Its platform centralizes student data, streamlines intervention planning, and strengthens collaboration among educators to improve student outcomes.

