Telecom26 and BAO Systems announce strategic partnership to support digital public infrastructure

The collaboration combines DHIS2-based data platforms with secure global connectivity to support reliable data-driven programs.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telecom26, a global provider of secure cross-border mobile connectivity, and BAO Systems, a leader in digital data solutions for health and development, have announced a strategic partnership to support the delivery of reliable, scalable digital infrastructure for data-driven programmes worldwide.

The partnership brings together BAO Systems’ expertise in digital public infrastructure, data platforms, and DHIS2-based solutions with Telecom26’s secure global connectivity capabilities. Together, the organisations aim to support governments, development agencies, and non-governmental organisations operating in complex and resource-constrained environments where system reliability and data availability are critical.

As digital platforms increasingly underpin essential public services, including health information systems, education management, and climate resilience programmes, dependable connectivity plays a foundational role in enabling these systems to function effectively across borders and geographies.

“Reliable connectivity is an essential component of digital public infrastructure,” said Nicola Berardocco, Chief Executive Officer of Telecom26. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting organisations that rely on secure, resilient digital systems to deliver services at scale.”

Steffen Tengesdal, CEO at BAO Systems, noted that strong digital ecosystems depend on both robust software platforms and the underlying connectivity that enables data exchange. “By combining our experience in data systems and integration with Telecom26’s global connectivity, this collaboration

will unlock data availability even in the most remote locations, enabling organisations to deliver essential services.”

The partnership establishes a framework for future collaboration aligned with global efforts to advance digital public infrastructure and data-driven decision-making across sectors, including health, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

About BAO Systems

BAO Systems is an industry leader in digital data solutions for health and development.

The organisation supports partners in implementing scalable and sustainable systems that enable data-driven insights to improve livelihoods, strengthen health systems, and advance equitable human development.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., BAO Systems operates globally with teams across Europe and Africa.



About Telecom26

We’re an independent, global mobile operator with our own network core and operational assets, leveraging relationships with more than 1100 network

Our customers include enterprises, OEMs, and NGOs who want a single delivery partner, cross-border solutions, and network coverage that is secure, resilient, and can be tailored to meet specific and evolving needs.

Telecom26 supports enterprises and organisations that require reliable, multi-network connectivity for business-critical applications, including workforce mobility, IoT, and M2M deployments.

The company operates globally with offices across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia.

Founded in Switzerland in 2012, Telecom26 is an Operator Member of the GSMA.

