Asana Recovery Achieves Joint Commission Accreditation for Behavioral Health Excellence

The Costa Mesa-based provider receives full accreditation and recognition for excellence in outpatient addiction treatment and mental healthcare services.

Achieving Joint Commission accreditation was a rewarding experience. Our team’s dedication and commitment to quality care made this accomplishment truly meaningful.” — Yesenia Nicols, VP, Asana Recovery

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asana Recovery Achieves Joint Commission Accreditation and Receives Award Under the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services

Asana Recovery, a leading provider of outpatient addiction treatment and mental health services in Orange County, today announced two significant organizational milestones that reinforce its position as a trusted, accredited behavioral healthcare provider: the successful achievement of Joint Commission Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services, and the receipt of a formal award recognizing full compliance with the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services.

These accomplishments follow an extensive, independent review of Asana Recovery’s clinical, operational, and administrative systems. The organization earned accreditation with no Requirements for Improvement, confirming full compliance with nationally recognized standards governing patient safety, treatment quality, documentation integrity, emergency preparedness, and leadership accountability. The accreditation cycle is effective beginning November 21, 2025, and is valid for up to 36 months, reflecting sustained excellence rather than short-term survey preparation.

A National Benchmark for Quality in Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment

The Joint Commission is widely recognized as the gold standard in healthcare accreditation in the United States. Its Behavioral Health Care and Human Services accreditation program evaluates organizations against rigorous benchmarks designed to safeguard patients, support clinical teams, and ensure ethical, evidence-based care delivery across all treatment settings.

Asana Recovery was evaluated under the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services, an expansive framework that examines the full continuum of care—from intake and assessment through treatment planning, service delivery, discharge coordination, and ongoing quality improvement. Accreditation under this manual is reserved for organizations that demonstrate consistent adherence to national standards across every operational and clinical domain.

For individuals and families seeking outpatient rehab in Orange County, Joint Commission accreditation provides an objective indicator that a treatment provider meets established expectations for safety, accountability, and clinical effectiveness.

Recognition Under the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual

In addition to accreditation, Asana Recovery received an award recognizing its achievement under the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services. This designation acknowledges organizations that meet the manual’s full scope of requirements and demonstrate sustained commitment to quality, safety, and ethical care delivery.

The recognition affirms Asana Recovery’s alignment with national best practices for behavioral healthcare and highlights its dedication to supporting patients, families, staff, and the broader Orange County community through accountable treatment delivery.

Accredited Services Across the Outpatient Continuum

Asana Recovery provides a comprehensive range of outpatient addiction treatment and mental health services designed to meet individuals at varying levels of clinical need. Accredited programs include:

Outpatient rehab Orange County, supporting individuals who require structured treatment while maintaining employment, education, or family responsibilities



Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) Orange County, offering increased clinical engagement for individuals who need more frequent therapeutic support



Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) Orange County, providing day-treatment services for individuals transitioning from inpatient care or requiring daily clinical structure



Mental health treatment Orange County, addressing conditions such as anxiety, depression, trauma-related disorders, and mood disorders



Dual diagnosis treatment Orange County, integrating substance use disorder care with mental health services through coordinated, evidence-based approaches



Each program operates within standardized clinical and administrative protocols aligned with Joint Commission requirements, ensuring consistency, safety, and accountability across all levels of care.

Standards That Protect Patients, Families, and Communities

The Joint Commission accreditation process evaluates critical domains that directly impact patient safety and treatment outcomes. Asana Recovery demonstrated full compliance across areas including:

Comprehensive substance use disorder and mental health assessments



Individualized treatment planning informed by clinical evaluation



Suicide risk assessment and safe-environment safeguards



Accurate and complete medical record documentation



Emergency preparedness and response planning



Infection prevention and control measures



Informed consent and patient rights protections



Health equity leadership and quality improvement oversight



For individuals seeking substance abuse treatment in Orange County, these standards provide reassurance that care is delivered within a nationally recognized framework designed to reduce risk and promote positive outcomes.

Clinical Integrity and Evidence-Based Practice

Accreditation under the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual reflects not only compliance with policies and procedures, but also alignment with evidence-based clinical practice. Asana Recovery’s treatment approach emphasizes structured assessment, individualized planning, and measurable progress throughout each phase of care.

By maintaining accredited outpatient rehab, IOP, PHP, and mental health services, Asana Recovery supports continuity of care for individuals navigating recovery while balancing real-world responsibilities. This outpatient-focused model plays a critical role in expanding access to treatment within Orange County.

Leadership Accountability and Organizational Governance

Leadership oversight is a central component of Joint Commission accreditation. Asana Recovery’s evaluation included an assessment of governance structures, leadership involvement, and organizational accountability systems that support patient safety and clinical effectiveness.

“Our responsibility is to operate transparently and ethically at every level,” Shandrow added. “Accreditation reinforces our obligation to patients, families, referral partners, and payers to maintain the highest standards of care.”

What Accreditation Means for Referral Partners and Payers

For healthcare professionals, referral sources, and insurance providers, Joint Commission accreditation serves as an independent validation of quality and operational reliability. Accreditation confirms that a treatment provider meets nationally recognized benchmarks for behavioral health treatment, outpatient rehab, and mental health services.

Asana Recovery’s accredited status enhances confidence among stakeholders seeking reliable outpatient drug rehab and mental health treatment in Orange County, while reinforcing alignment with payer expectations and regulatory standards.

Sustaining Excellence Over the Accreditation Cycle

Joint Commission accreditation is not a one-time achievement. Throughout the accreditation cycle, organizations are expected to maintain continuous compliance, monitor performance metrics, and demonstrate ongoing quality improvement.

Asana Recovery plans to leverage this milestone to further strengthen its outpatient addiction treatment and mental health programs while continuing to expand access to care throughout Orange County.

“This achievement validates our systems,” Shandrow said. “Our focus now is sustaining these standards every day—for every patient, across every program.”

About Asana Recovery

Asana Recovery is a Joint Commission–accredited behavioral healthcare provider based in Costa Mesa, California, offering outpatient rehab, intensive outpatient programming (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP), mental health treatment, and dual diagnosis care for individuals experiencing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Serving individuals and families throughout Orange County, Asana Recovery is committed to evidence-based treatment, ethical operations, and patient-centered care aligned with national best practices.

