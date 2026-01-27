Power and Perseverance: Patricia D. Sargent, ED.D., Highlights Remarkable Women of Ancient China

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the captivating history of ancient China through a groundbreaking lens with “Power Women Series: Lessons from the Ancient World Book IV – CHINA – From Concubinage, Empresses Achieve the Pinnacle of Power” by Patricia D. Sargent, ED.D. This compelling addition to the Power Women Series unveils the incredible stories of six remarkable Chinese empresses who rose above the constraints of their eras to shape the course of history, demonstrating the enduring significance of women’s contributions to civilization.Dr. Sargent, a celebrated historian and educator with a doctorate in educational administration, combines her expertise with over 25 years of meticulous research into this illuminating collection. With vivid detail, Book IV moves beyond traditional patriarchal narratives to spotlight powerful figures like Wu Zetian, the first and only woman to formally rule as Emperor of China during the Tang Dynasty. Known for her political acumen and bold reforms, Wu Zetian stabilized and elevated a crumbling empire into a Golden Age. Equally compelling is the story of the astute and forward-thinking Dowager Empress Cixi, who navigated the political turbulence of the late Qing Dynasty to usher China into a new era of modernization.The book also delves into the complex realities faced by women in ancient China, such as the centuries-old practice of concubinage and Nüshu, the coded language used by women to communicate in secrecy. It further explores pivotal moments in history, like the devastating burning of imperial libraries, which eradicated vast swathes of knowledge and culture. Readers will grapple with the stark contrast between women who wielded power with grace and wisdom, and those whose ambition was marred by corruption and intrigue - exemplified by figures such as the notorious Empress Wei.Patricia D. Sargent, ED.D., a winner of multiple research awards, draws on her extensive travels to historical sites across Asia, weaving scholarly insights with an accessible narrative style. Her dedication to highlighting women’s overlooked achievements breaks new ground, offering inspiration to a diverse audience - from seasoned history enthusiasts to readers newly curious about the power and resilience of women across centuries.The book serves as an evocative reminder that, despite systemic barriers, women have continually carved paths to influence and leadership. “The book provides a template for today’s young women,” Dr. Sargent explains. “It showcases how women in history wielded power and made lasting impacts, offering a legacy of pride and inspiration for the next generation.”Key Highlights from the Book Include:• The rise of six influential empresses, from the Han to the Qing dynasties.• Insights into Nüshu, a private written language created by rural women over 3,000 years ago.• The intricate and often perilous role of consorts and concubines within imperial courts.• A critical examination of pivotal historical events, including the burning of books and cultural erasure.The fourth installment of the “Power Women” series emphasizes that history is incomplete without acknowledging the achievements and sacrifices of women. Dr. Sargent’s work not only enriches our understanding of ancient China but also challenges readers to reimagine historical narratives that fail to celebrate women’s roles.“Power Women Series: Lessons from the Ancient World Book IV – CHINA – From Concubinage, Empresses Achieve the Pinnacle of Power” (ISBN: 9781966799115) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $28.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at https://pdsargent.com/ From the Back Cover:Without the same freedoms as men, women throughout time have risen to great positions of power—and changed history. But their stories have not been fully told. One of the many power women detailed in CHINA: From Concubinage, Empresses Achieve the Pinnacle of Power is Empress Wu Zetian, 625-705 CE. Empress Wu was such a powerful and effective leader that people actually considered her to be emperor. A free thinker with Manchurian blood and history, the empress empowered women to ride horses wearing trousers, and to view them as citizens. Without regard to political correctness, traditional taboos, or the negative expectations of the women, Empress Wu stabilized and consolidated the Tang Dynasty at a time when it appeared to be crumbling—a significant achievement, since the Tang period is now reckoned the Golden Age of Chinese civilization. There are many more fascinating facts about Empress Wu and other empresses, like the powerful Cixi, who brought China out of the ancient past and into the modern world.About the Author:After a successful career as a humanities teacher, high school principal, and adjunct college professor at Regis University and the University of Denver, Sargent researched and wrote over 25 years her non-fiction historical series comprised of six books, “Power Women: Lessons From the Ancient World.” Dr. Sargent is a published author and a winner of several awards for research, and national awards for writing. She holds a BFA, Masters in English, and Ph.D. in educational administration.She has traveled to the ancient places, Luxor, Ephesus, Anatolia, Stonehenge, Athens, and Rome as well as China, Japan, and Britain, perused the ruins of temples, libraries, and places of rich repositories of history. Sargent has researched the history of the places and woven that background into her writings. 