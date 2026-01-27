From Food Manufacturing to Flight School Marketing: An Unconventional Journey

Right Rudder Marketing Logo Tim Jedrek Flight School Marketing Talk at Envision 2025 Tim Jedrek, founder of Right Rudder Marketing, holding a copy of The Flight School Handbook of Marketing Knowledge Tim Jedrek at Aerosummit 2025 Tim Jedrek talk at Aerosummit 2025

How Tim Jedrek's Unique Path Led to Transforming the Aviation Training Industry

A lot of trial and error, and a lot of sleepless nights coding away and building software and marketing websites for flight schools” — Tim Jedrek

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sometimes the most interesting journeys take you through unexpected places. And Tim Jedrek's path from the food manufacturing floor to becoming the aviation industry's go-to flight school marketing expert is definitely one of those stories.If you've been following along with Right Rudder Marketing , you might know Tim as the founder and CEO, the guy who's helping flight schools across the country fill their schedules and grow their businesses. But what you might not know is how he got here, and it's a story that Voyage STL Magazine recently featured in their "Community Highlights" series.The Road Less TraveledHere's the thing about Tim's background: it's anything but typical for someone running a marketing agency. Before launching Right Rudder Marketing, he spent years working his way up through food manufacturing, starting from entry-level positions and learning the ropes of business operations, management, and what it really takes to run efficient systems.You might be wondering, "What does food manufacturing have to do with marketing flight schools?" Fair question. But here's where it gets interesting.With over a decade of experience in quality assurance management in the food industry, Tim built teams, worked with B2B sales, facilitated federal government and third party audits, and created systems and procedures to optimize the departments he managed. He had a perfect track record with every audit scoring above 90. That same work ethic and attention to detail? He brings it to every aspect of his life, including helping flight schools grow.Tim brought together three seemingly unrelated skills: his operational experience from manufacturing, his technical knowledge in computer science and programming, and his passion as a certified pilot. When he looked at the flight school industry, he saw something that many insiders had missed: flight schools were amazing at teaching people to fly, but they were struggling with marketing that actually worked in today's digital world.Spotting the Gap in the MarketTalk to any flight school owner, and you'll probably hear similar frustrations. Old-school marketing tactics that don't connect with modern prospective pilots. Websites that look like they haven't been updated since the Wright Brothers. Social media efforts that go nowhere. And most frustratingly, generic marketing agencies that treat flight schools like any other business, completely missing what makes aviation training unique.That's the gap Tim identified. In October 2022, he combined his two passions for aviation and programming and founded Right Rudder Marketing. The mission was clear from the start: to be the only pilot-owned digital marketing agency working exclusively with flight schools throughout the United States."A lot of trial and error, and a lot of sleepless nights coding away and building software and marketing websites for flight schools," Tim shares about those early days. Right Rudder Marketing signed its first flight school client in April 2023, and things took off from there.Why "Pilot-Owned" Actually MattersWhen you work with Right Rudder Marketing, you're not explaining aviation to marketers who think a "checkride" is something you do with groceries. You're working with a team of pilots who know the flight training industry and understand what the pilot training experience is actually like.That insider knowledge makes all the difference. Our marketing doesn't sound like generic business promotion. It speaks directly to the aspirations, concerns, and questions prospective pilots actually have because we've been there ourselves.Results That Speak for ThemselvesSince launching, Right Rudder Marketing has become the nation's premier digital marketing agency dedicated solely to aviation training organizations. And we're not just talking about pretty websites (though we do make those). We're talking about real, measurable results that impact flight schools' bottom lines.Here's what the Flight School Marketing System has accomplished for our clients:- 10X increase in lead generation for multiple flight schools- Bringing multiple flight schools to over $1M in annual revenue- Doubling student body and revenue-generating flights, bringing in over $6M in annual revenue for clients- Doubling Google reviews in under 6 months- Dominating local service areas to rank #1 on Google Maps and organic searchThese aren't fluffy marketing metrics. These are numbers that directly impact a flight school's ability to train more pilots and build sustainable businesses.Take Sun City Aviation Academy, for example. After Tim met them at FSANA, they've tripled their monthly leads and established themselves as the premier flight school in the greater Phoenix area. Or Universal Flight Training, who went from struggling with market visibility to establishing market leadership in their region. SimpliFly now gets flooded with inquiries and phone calls, seeing 10 times the amount of leads since first working with Right Rudder Marketing.The Mission Goes Beyond MarketingTim's mission is clear: find 100 flight schools in the world to partner with and double their student body. It's not just about selling marketing services. It's about genuinely helping the aviation industry address the pilot shortage by empowering flight schools to train more pilots efficiently.That mission-driven approach resonates with flight school owners across the country who appreciate working with a marketing partner that truly understands aviation. Every day, the team at Right Rudder Marketing implements and executes the latest technical strategies and tactics to move flight school businesses higher on Google search, with the collective goal of getting those flight schools known to their prospective students.Sharing Knowledge with the IndustryTim didn't stop at building a successful agency. He's become a recognized voice in aviation marketing through speaking engagements at industry conferences like FSANA 2023 and King Schools' EDU-CON Aviation Symposium in San Diego.And in September 2024, he took his expertise to another level by publishing "The Flight School Handbook of Marketing Knowledge." The book provides flight school owners with a comprehensive system to grow their businesses by leveraging digital marketing strategies, based on real-world case studies and battle-tested strategies from Right Rudder Marketing and flight schools across the United States.Why write a book? Because Tim wanted to help flight schools enroll more student pilots and grow their aviation businesses faster than ever before to keep up with the ever-increasing student pilot demand.Beyond the Office: A Life of AdventureHere's something else you should know about Tim: he doesn't just work hard, he lives fully. Together with his wife, Dianyi, he's an avid adventurer who thrives on learning and growth. Whether it's running marathons, mastering foreign languages and traveling to new countries, or exploring new skills like painting, Tim approaches life with the same enthusiasm he brings to helping flight schools succeed.That perspective matters because it means he understands that running a flight school isn't just about the numbers. It's about creating experiences that change lives, building communities, and helping people achieve their dreams of flight.What This Story Means for Flight School OwnersIf you're a flight school owner reading this, you might be thinking, "That's great for Tim, but what does it mean for me?"Here's what it means: when you work with Right Rudder Marketing, you're partnering with someone who understands what it's like to build something from the ground up. Someone who's combined diverse experiences into specialized expertise. Someone who's not just selling marketing services, but genuinely invested in helping flight schools thrive.Tim's journey from food manufacturing to aviation marketing isn't just an interesting story. It's proof that sometimes the best solutions come from people who approach problems from unexpected angles, who understand both the big-picture systems and the ground-level details, and who care deeply about the industries they serve.The Flight School Marketing System isn't just theory. It's the result of those sleepless nights coding, that trial and error, that perfect track record mentality applied to a completely different industry. It's operational excellence meets aviation passion meets technical expertise.Ready to Write Your Own Success Story?Right Rudder Marketing has proven that when you combine insider aviation knowledge with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, amazing things happen. Flight schools grow. Student enrollments double. Communities get stronger pilot training programs.Whether you're struggling to fill your schedule, looking to scale your operations, or just want marketing that actually understands aviation, the team at Right Rudder Marketing is here to help.Because at the end of the day, we're not just marketers who happen to work with flight schools. We're pilots who happen to be really good at marketing. And that makes all the difference.About Right Rudder MarketingRight Rudder Marketing is the aviation industry's only pilot-owned digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in flight school marketing and growth strategies. Our Flight School Marketing System has helped flight schools across the United States dramatically increase student enrollment through strategic website design, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, and reputation management.About Voyage STL MagazineVoyage STL is part of the LA-based Voyage Group of Magazines, with a mission to promote mom and pops, artists, creatives, makers, and small businesses by providing a platform to share inspiring stories from the St. Louis community. Read Tim's full feature on Voyage STL's website.

