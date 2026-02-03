Ecowaste Solutions Expands Kansas Footprint with Howie's Enterprises Acquisition

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste management company operating across nine states, announced today the acquisition of Howie's Enterprises , a cornerstone waste services provider in Manhattan, Kan., known locally as the Little Apple.The acquisition, which closed Jan. 30, brings more than 30 employees and approximately 15,000 customers to Ecowaste. Howie's Enterprises serves the Manhattan-Wamego-Junction City corridor in Northeast Kansas with residential and commercial waste collection, roll-off dumpster services and recycling throughout the heart of the Flint Hills.Founded in 1984 by Howard and Joann Wilson, Howie's has built a strong reputation for reliability and customer service throughout the region. The company operates nearly 20 routes daily across Riley, Geary, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties, serving everyone from Kansas State University and the bustling Aggieville district to rural communities across the tallgrass prairie."For more than 40 years, Howie's has been woven into the fabric of Manhattan," said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds. "Whether it's serving the 20,000-plus students at K-State, the pre-game energy in Aggieville on Wildcats game days, or families throughout the Flint Hills, Howie's has been there. That's the kind of deep community connection you can't replicate — it's built on decades of showing up, doing the work right, and earning trust.""We're thrilled to bring that experience and local pride into Ecowaste Solutions as we make our second Kansas flagship acquisition of 2026," Reynolds added. "Together, we'll build on that foundation while providing the resources and support to help this team continue serving the Little Apple the way it deserves."Howie's Enterprises will continue to operate under its established local brand as Ecowaste integrates operations over the coming months. The company's local team will remain in place, with customers continuing to receive service from the same trusted drivers and staff they know, now backed by enhanced equipment, systems and support resources.The acquisition strengthens Ecowaste's Kansas presence following the recent addition of Gardner Disposal in the Kansas City metro area, creating a strategic corridor of operations across the state.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste management company operating across nine states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste management company through strategic growth and a commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

