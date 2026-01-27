Dr. Christine Silverstein Announces New Book 'Wrestling Through Adversity'

OAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the path to youth empowerment and triumph over challenges from Dr. Silverstein's transformative book now available on Amazon for an Arabic-speaking audience.

In a world where youth face increasingly complex challenges, Dr. Christine M. Silverstein, an esteemed peak performance coach and nursing Hall of Fame inductee at Columbia University, presents a beacon of hope with her transformative book, Wrestling Through Adversity: Empowering Children, Teens, & Young Adults to Win in Life. Packed with evidence-based strategies and empowering insights, this book now provides a lifeline to Arabic-speaking parents, educators, coaches, and young individuals seeking to conquer life's hurdles and achieve their dreams. The adolescent journey can be tumultuous, marked by mental health concerns, performance pressures, and the need to overcome adversity. Wrestling Through Adversity equips readers with Mindful Toughness® skillsets that enable them to navigate challenges with resilience and emerge as winners. Dr. Silverstein's innovative approach draws from her extensive nursing practice and history background, peak performance coaching, and hypnotherapy, making her an expert in this crucial field.

The book is available in English on Amazon and drchristinesilverstein.com in Paperback, Kindle, and Audio book, and in Arabic on Amazon and ar.drchristinesilverstein.com.

"I believe in equipping our youth with tools that empower them to face life's challenges head-on," states Dr. Silverstein. “In a world where pharmaceutical solutions are often sought, it's imperative to provide young people with lifelong skills that build mental fortitude and pave the way for success."

Drawing on her years of experience and profound dedication to promoting mental well-being, Dr. Silverstein shares techniques that encompass self-hypnosis, mental rehearsal, and positive self-talk. Her book covers a diverse range of topics, including overcoming trauma, resilience acquisition, and even addressing violence in sports. With a chapter dedicated to "Operation HealTM," she emphasizes the power of mind-body healing and stress reduction to aid in rapid recovery after surgical procedures.

A highlight of Dr. Silverstein's holistic approach is her program "Winning Ways for Teens," designed to empower adolescents with tools that help them thrive academically, athletically, and personally. To learn more about Dr. Christine M. Silverstein and her groundbreaking programs, visit idealperformance.net.

"We're facing a critical moment where the mental health crisis affecting our youth demands our immediate attention," asserts Dr. Silverstein. "This book is a call-to-action for parents, coaches, and mentors to equip themselves with the knowledge to empower our young individuals to triumph over adversity."

As a respected figure in her field, Dr. Silverstein's expertise has been showcased through numerous media outlets, including TV interviews, radio shows, and articles. Her book is the 2025 Hustle & Heart Book Award Gold Medal Winner for Social Impact. Dr. Silverstein is a member of the esteemed American Society of Clinical Hypnosis and is an internationally sought-after presenter and keynote speaker. She is a Master Neuroplastician certified by the npnInstitute of Applied and Organizational Neuroscience.

Wrestling Through Adversity is more than a book – it's a rallying cry for nurturing resilience, shaping mental wellness, and fostering success in today's youth. With a proven track record of helping clients of all ages, Dr. Silverstein's mission to promote Mindful Toughness® is poised to create lasting change.

About the Author:

Dr. Christine M. Silverstein, RN, renowned peak performance coach, is a leading expert in empowering individuals to triumph over life's challenges. With a legacy spanning TV interviews, radio shows, and acclaimed publications, she brings a wealth of expertise to her transformative book, Wrestling Through Adversity, inspiring readers to cultivate Mindful Toughness® skillsets for enduring success.

About The Summit Center for Ideal Performance:

The Summit Center for Ideal Performance, led by Dr. Christine M. Silverstein, RN, is a hub of innovation in peak performance coaching. Focusing on empowering individuals of all ages, evidence-based, neuroscientifically-informed programs are offered including "Winning Ways for Teens" and "Operation Heal," equipping clients with Mindful Toughness® skillsets for success in health, academics, sports, and beyond.

