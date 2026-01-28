Global Labor Market Conference 2026 Concludes with ILO Participation and Strong International Engagement

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo speaking at GLMC 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) concluded yesterday in Riyadh, bringing together policymakers, ministers, international organizations, business leaders, and experts from around the world to advance dialogue on labor market reform, workforce resilience, and inclusive growth.Held under the theme “Future in Progress,” the conference convened 40 ministers of labor, alongside leaders from international organizations, academia, the private sector, and civil society. Over 200 speakers participated across more than 50 high-level sessions, with attendance exceeding 10,000 participants from within the Kingdom and internationally.A central feature of GLMC 2026 was the Ministerial Roundtable, which brought together labor ministers for a closed-door dialogue focused on translating policy intent into tangible outcomes. The roundtable reinforced the importance of international coordination in addressing shared labor market challenges and aligning reform priorities across regions.The conference also featured action-oriented formats designed to support implementation, including the Global Labor Market Academy, policy-focused working sessions, and collaborative platforms aimed at strengthening capacity building and knowledge exchange among participating countries.During the conference, Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), participated in discussions on global labor market reform and workforce transformation. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Houngbo noted that Saudi Arabia has implemented wide-ranging labor market reforms in response to complex workforce challenges, pointing to measures introduced under Vision 2030 to strengthen labor governance, expand participation, and improve employment outcomes.Houngbo observed that GLMC has, over three editions, evolved into an international forum connecting policymakers, employers, workers’ representatives, academics, and global institutions to exchange evidence-based perspectives on labor market issues. He highlighted the relevance of discussions on skills development, technological change, job creation, and social protection in shaping future-ready labor markets.He said that Saudi Arabia’s experience is increasingly referenced in international discussions on labor market reform, and noted that the scale and pace of change underway offer practical insights for countries seeking to modernize labor market systems while balancing growth, inclusion, and the protection of workers’ rights.He also referred to progress in expanding workforce participation, including increased participation by women, as well as efforts to strengthen occupational safety and health, labor market institutions, and enforcement mechanisms. According to Houngbo, improvements in labor inspection systems, dispute resolution mechanisms, and wage protection frameworks contribute to clearer employment relationships and stronger compliance.GLMC 2026 concluded with reaffirmed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and international partners, including the ILO, to continue advancing decent work standards, labor mobility, occupational safety and health, and inclusive labor market reform.

