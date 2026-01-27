DaBella Sets National Record With 10,850 Pounds of Food Donated, Supporting Communities Nationwide

Food Donation

Home improvement leader breaks all-time Move for Hunger record to fight food insecurity nationwide

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaBella, a leading national home improvement company specializing in roofing, siding, windows, and bath solutions, has officially set a new national record by donating 10,850 pounds of food during its November food drive, the largest single-company donation in Move for Hunger history.

The achievement marks the highest total donation ever recorded by Move for Hunger, surpassing all previous company-led food drives nationwide. This initiative reinforces DaBella’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and supporting homeowners in the areas it serves.

“Breaking a national record isn’t the goal, serving people is,” said Luke Sorensen, Director of Community Engagement at DaBella. “This milestone shows what’s possible when employees, customers, and communities unite around a shared purpose, and we hope it inspires other organizations to partner with nonprofits like Move for Hunger to make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.”

Nationwide Impact from Local Communities

DaBella’s record-setting food drive was powered by collaboration across its offices, with standout contributions from multiple regions:

Billings, Montana earned the Ratio Champion Award, donating more than 50 pounds of food per employee, setting a company benchmark for per-person participation.

Boise, Idaho led all locations in total donations, contributing nearly 1,500 pounds of food, the highest single-office total.

Company-wide, DaBella offices collectively donated 10,850 pounds of food, officially breaking the all-time Move for Hunger single-company record.

This milestone underscores DaBella’s belief that meaningful community impact begins at the local level and scales through unified action.

Supporting Families Beyond the Food Drive

By mobilizing teams across multiple locations, DaBella ensured food reached pantries and nonprofit organizations throughout the United States, helping families facing food insecurity access meals during a critical time of year.

“This was one of the most successful multi-location corporate food drives we’ve seen, and it’s a powerful example of what’s possible when a company truly activates its people for good,” said Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director at Move for Hunger. “Collecting more than 10,000 pounds of food means thousands of families will have access to meals they otherwise might not, and that impact will be felt and appreciated immediately in communities across the country.”

A Home Improvement Company Built on Service

DaBella’s community initiatives are driven by its DaBella Cares mission, a company-wide commitment to giving back while delivering high-quality home improvement services. From roofing and siding installations to windows and bath remodeling, DaBella believes homeowners should feel confident partnering with companies that actively invest in their communities.

As DaBella continues expanding nationwide, its focus remains unchanged. The company remains dedicated to providing trusted home improvement solutions while making a measurable difference in the lives of families and neighborhoods across the country.

