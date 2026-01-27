Miles Mediation Moves to a New Office in Houston

HOUSTON, TX/January 27, 2026 – Miles Mediation & Arbitration (Miles), one of the fastest-growing ADR providers in the country, is excited to announce that it has opened a new office location in Houston. Miles first expanded into Houston in August 2024, and the move to 5300 Memorial Drive reflects the continued growth of its presence in Houston.

“Our new office gives us the opportunity to enhance the services we offer our Houston-area clients,” says Parag Shah, CEO of Miles. “We are looking forward to continuing to expand our Houston panel and to serve our clients’ needs in the professional, welcoming environment of our new space.”

Miles’ new 6,000-square-foot state-of-the-art office suite is located on the eighth floor of 5300 Memorial Drive. It features ten fully equipped, multiuse conference rooms including a dedicated arbitration room that provide a comfortable, neutral place to resolve disputes. The office also offers Zoom technology, sound masking, and free parking.

Miles’ Houston panel includes Ron Bankston, Robins Brice, Wiley George, Gary McGowan, Hon. Mike Miller, Hon. Margaret Poissant, Hon. Robert Schaffer, and Louis Selig.

Miles was founded in 2000 and has 12 offices throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Birmingham, Boston, Charlotte, Columbia, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Savannah, St. Louis, and Tampa.

Miles Mediation & Arbitration is shaping the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) industry with our comprehensive professional services model that combines the expertise of our highly skilled, diverse panel of neutrals with an unparalleled level of client support to guide and empower parties to fair, timely, and cost-effective resolution regardless of case size, specialization, or complexity.

Miles Mediation & Arbitration

5300 Memorial Drive, Suite 800 Houston, TX 77007

4045562731

kbond@milesadr.com

https://milesmediation.com/locations/houston/

Press Contact : Kimber Bond

