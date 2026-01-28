Apple Valley’s Brite Smiles Dental Care Is Now White Smiles Dentistry

White Smiles Dentistry is the new name for Brite Smiles Dental Care, though services and quality of care remain the same.

APPLE VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brite Smiles Dental Care has officially rebranded as White Smiles Dentistry, marking an important milestone in the practice’s continued growth while maintaining the same commitment to patient-centered dental care the community has come to know and trust. The Apple Valley location will now operate under the White Smiles Dentistry name, reflecting a refreshed identity that aligns with the practice’s long-term vision and values.Although the name and visual branding have changed, patients can expect continuity in all aspects of their dental care. The rebrand does not affect the location, services, or standards of care. White Smiles Dentistry remains dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive dental services in a welcoming and supportive environment.The premise, “new name, same great dentistry you know and trust,” reflects the guiding principle behind this transition. The rebrand was designed to unify the practice under a name that emphasizes clarity, consistency, and a patient-first philosophy, while honoring the strong foundation established as Brite Smiles Dental Care.Continuity of Care for Apple Valley PatientsWhite Smiles Dentistry is led by a team of dental professionals, including Dr. Dustin White, Dr. Chad Loween, and Dr. Madison Mueller. Dr. White notes that each Apple Valley dentist brings a commitment to clinical excellence, continuing education, and compassionate care, ensuring patients experience seamless treatment before, during, and after the rebrand.Patient comfort, clear communication, and individualized treatment planning continue to be a priority. Appointments, dental records, insurance participation, and office policies also remain unchanged.Why the Rebrand MattersRebranding is more than a change in name or logo. Dr. White explains that it is an opportunity to clearly communicate the practice’s mission and values. He says that the transition to White Smiles Dentistry reflects a desire to create a cohesive identity across locations while reinforcing a focus on transparency, trust, and long-term oral health.The new name also highlights the practice’s emphasis on healthy, confident smiles and its dedication to building lasting relationships with patients and families in the Apple Valley community. While the look may feel new, the core philosophy stays rooted in personalized care and evidence-based dentistry.A Commitment to Comprehensive DentistryWhite Smiles Dentistry still offers a wide range of dental services designed to support patients at every stage of life. These services include preventative care, restorative treatments such as dental implants and crowns, cosmetic options including porcelain veneers , and advanced procedures tailored to individual needs.The practice emphasizes patient education, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their oral health. By taking the time to explain treatment options and preventative strategies, the team aims to support not only immediate dental concerns but also long-term wellness.Patient Experience Remains a PriorityA central focus of White Smiles Dentistry is creating an environment where patients feel comfortable and respected. The practice recognizes that dental visits can be stressful for some individuals, and the team is committed to gentle care, clear communication, and a welcoming atmosphere.From the front desk to the treatment room, the Apple Valley team continues to prioritize efficiency without sacrificing quality so appointments are both thorough and considerate of patients’ time.What Patients Can Expect Going ForwardPatients visiting the Apple Valley office may notice updated signage, materials, and digital presence reflecting the White Smiles Dentistry name. However, the transition has been carefully managed to minimize disruption and maintain continuity of care.Dr. White says that patients do not need to take any action as a result of the rebrand. Existing appointments, treatment plans, and insurance arrangements remain in place. He encourages patients to reach out with any questions about the name change and looks forward to continuing to serve the community under its new identity.Looking AheadThe rebrand to White Smiles Dentistry represents an evolution, not a departure, from the values that have guided the practice for years. By unifying under a refreshed name, the practice aims to strengthen its presence in Apple Valley while continuing to provide reliable, high-quality dental care.As White Smiles Dentistry moves forward, the focus remains on building trust, supporting oral health, and delivering consistent care patients can rely on—today and in the years to come.About White Smiles DentistryWhite Smiles Dentistry is a patient-focused dental practice committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. With a team of experienced dentists and staff, the practice emphasizes education, personalized treatment, and long-term oral health for patients of all ages. White Smiles Dentistry serves the Apple Valley, Albertville, and Spring Lake Park communities at their three office locations. For more information about White Smiles Dentistry, please visit whitesmilesdental.com or facebook.com/whitesmilesdentistrymn/.

Apple Valley Location:
8977 Hunters Way
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 513-4342

Albertville Location:
6563 Laketowne Pl
Albertville, MN 55301
(763) 325-8250

Spring Lake Park Location:
1611 County Hwy 10
Spring Lake Park, MN 55432
(763) 373-8776

