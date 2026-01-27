Former Lincoln Area Therapist Sentenced for Medicaid Fraud

A former Lincoln area mental health therapist was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $47,000 in restitution for defrauding Nebraska Medicaid. Sheree Burney, also known as Sheree Stabler, pled no contest and was found guilty of five misdemeanor counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking in October 2025. She was sentenced by Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong on January 26. Burney now lives in Beatrice.

Burney operated Brighter Side Behavioral Health in Lincoln, while her husband, Angelo Stabler, operated a non-profit program called Guidance to Success that was designed to serve at-risk youth. Burney submitted billings to Nebraska Medicaid for mental health services allegedly provided to children taking part in the Guidance to Success program. An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Attorney General’s Office found that Burney submitted 226 claims to Medicaid and was paid more than $47,000 for services that were not rendered.

The criminal charges focused on therapy claims for ten children from five different families. In each case, the investigation showed that the children were getting help with homework or playing basketball or other games rather than receiving mental health services. The investigation also showed that Burney noted that the children had mental health diagnoses when no mental health diagnostic examinations had been done. The children’s parents were not aware that Burney was claiming to provide therapy to their children.

Burney deposited $47,137.16 in restitution owed to Medicaid with the Clerk of the District Court when she entered her plea. It will now be paid over to the Nebraska Medicaid program.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Program Integrity Unit of Nebraska Medicaid.