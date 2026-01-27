ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has secured yet another sweeping victory in his defense of SB 202, Georgia’s Election Integrity Act.

“This is a major victory for election integrity, and it further proves what we have said all along – Georgia’s law makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Carr. “For years, we have defended the State against baseless lawsuits filed by Joe Biden and left-wing activists, who continued to peddle the lies and misinformation spread by Stacey Abrams. The fight isn’t over though, and we’ll ensure that Georgia’s Election Integrity Act is upheld.”

This particular case was brought by the Coalition for Good Governance on May 17, 2021, and involved a challenge to various aspects of SB 202, including its provisions:

Allowing the State Board of Elections to remove local officials for malfeasance;

Prohibiting intentionally observing another voter’s ballot;

Prohibiting the photography of a ballot;

Prohibiting election monitors and observers from communicating information about another’s ballot, except as lawfully required; and

Prohibiting anyone from tallying absentee votes until polls close.

On March 18, 2025, a District Court ruled in Carr’s favor – allowing those key provisions of SB 202 to remain in place. The Coalition for Good Governance then appealed that decision to the Eleventh Circuit, which also ruled in Carr’s favor, without argument, on Jan. 22, 2026.

The Coalition for Good Governance is one of several organizations that has filed suit in an attempt to block SB 202. The Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) similarly challenged the law in 2021. However, that lawsuit was ultimately dropped by President Trump’s DOJ following a request by Carr to administration officials.