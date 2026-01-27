Discover nature at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City in February

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Nature Center this February. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. Programs include but are not limited to:

Winter Trout Fishing at McKay Park Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: No previous fishing experience is necessary to join MDC staff at McKay Park Lake in Jefferson City for winter trout fishing. Instruction and fishing equipment will be provided, and participants will meet MDC staff in the parking area off Sunset Lake Road. Participants between the ages of 16-64 must come prepared with a Missouri Fishing Permit, and anyone intending to keep trout must have a Trout Permit as well. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUF.

No previous fishing experience is necessary to join MDC staff at McKay Park Lake in Jefferson City for winter trout fishing. Instruction and fishing equipment will be provided, and participants will meet MDC staff in the parking area off Sunset Lake Road. Participants between the ages of 16-64 must come prepared with a Missouri Fishing Permit, and anyone intending to keep trout must have a Trout Permit as well. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUF. Courtship Chronicles: How Animals Woo Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m.: Join MDC staff for an evening where nature’s strangest love stories take center stage. From outrageous “love calls” to jaw dropping mating dances, participants will laugh, learn, and maybe even try a few moves themselves. Compete in the Animal Dating Game Show, team up for a playful Courtship relay, and explore interactive stations that reveal the weird and wonderful ways animals attract a mate. This event is designed for participants ages 18 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUC.

Join MDC staff for an evening where nature’s strangest love stories take center stage. From outrageous “love calls” to jaw dropping mating dances, participants will laugh, learn, and maybe even try a few moves themselves. Compete in the Animal Dating Game Show, team up for a playful Courtship relay, and explore interactive stations that reveal the weird and wonderful ways animals attract a mate. This event is designed for participants ages 18 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUC. Introduction to Crossbows Feb. 14 from 1-3 p.m.: Learn to be an expert archer like Cupid with MDC at Runge Nature Center. Participants will learn the basics of safely loading and shooting a crossbow during this outdoor program. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes. This event is designed for participants ages 16 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUj.

Learn to be an expert archer like Cupid with MDC at Runge Nature Center. Participants will learn the basics of safely loading and shooting a crossbow during this outdoor program. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes. This event is designed for participants ages 16 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUj. The Value of Native Bees Feb. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.: Discover the amazing world of native bees that call Missouri home. Learn where these bees nest and what they require to thrive in Missouri communities. This event is designed for participants ages 16 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUH.

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this February, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2u. All events are free to the public, and many require advance registration.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.