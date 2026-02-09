Evok Releases Comprehensive Mobile Banking Marketing Guide & Announces Upcoming Webinar on Persona-Based Strategies

Evok Advertising logo

Orlando-based agency helps credit unions compete in an increasingly digital landscape.

Mobile banking is no longer just an IT initiative—it's a marketing imperative.” — Larry Meador

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evok Credit Union Marketing has released a new guide titled "Credit Union Mobile Banking Marketing Guide: Meeting Members Where They Are in 2026." The comprehensive resource provides credit union marketing leaders with data-driven strategies to boost mobile app adoption, improve member engagement, and compete more effectively against larger banks and fintech disruptors.The guide arrives at a critical moment for the credit union industry. With 72% of U.S. adults now using mobile banking apps, member expectations have shifted dramatically. Younger generations in particular are evaluating their financial institutions against the seamless digital experiences they encounter with leading consumer apps—and they're willing to switch when expectations aren't met.The guide covers essential topics for credit union CMOs and marketing teams, including a mobile banking marketing strategy framework, adoption trends across generations, must-have app features members now expect, multi-channel tactics to drive downloads and engagement, security messaging that builds trust, and key performance metrics to measure success.Evok Credit Union Marketing will expand on the guide's insights during an upcoming webinar, "Personas with Purpose: Turning Member Mindsets into Media Strategies," presented through the Marketing Association of Credit Unions on March 3, 2026. The session will explore how credit unions can develop detailed member personas to improve acquisition, strengthen retention, and drive more meaningful engagement across all channels—including mobile.Credit union marketing professionals interested in sharpening their persona-based targeting strategies are encouraged to register for the webinar at https://maocum.wildapricot.org/event-6512304

