Monkey DOOZ® Opens National Franchising to Investors Seeking a Scalable, Experience-Driven Children’s Services Brand

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monkey DOOZKids Salon & Spa, a category-defining children’s salon brand with more than two decades of operating history, is officially expanding nationwide through franchising under the leadership of founder Karla Vandenberg. Designed as a purpose-driven yet profit-ready business, Monkey DOOZ presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking entry into the resilient children’s services and experiential retail sector.Founded in 2001, Monkey DOOZ was built on a simple but powerful insight: when children feel confident and cared for, families become loyal customers. What began as a single children’s salon has evolved into a scalable, multi-revenue business model that combines professional hair services with immersive environments, spa experiences, birthday parties, and retail offerings—driving repeat visits and diversified revenue streams.“Monkey DOOZ was intentionally designed to be both emotionally resonant and financially sound,” said Karla Vandenberg, founder of Monkey DOOZ. “We’ve proven the model over time, and we’re now inviting investors and franchise partners who want to grow a business that delivers strong returns while making a meaningful impact in their communities.”A Franchise Model Built for GrowthMonkey DOOZ franchising offers investors access to a refined operational platform supported by centralized training, marketing systems, and brand standards developed over 20+ years. Key investment advantages include:● Proven Longevity: A brand with more than two decades of real-world performance in the children’s services category● Multiple Revenue Streams: Hair services, spa experiences, themed parties, events, and retail products● High Customer Retention: Child-first experiences and family-centric design encourage repeat visits and long-term loyalty● Differentiated Market Positioning: Experience-based model sets Monkey DOOZ apart from traditional salons and service competitors● Inclusive, ADA-Forward Design: Thoughtful layouts expand addressable markets and align with modern accessibility expectationsAs experiential retail continues to outperform transactional service models, Monkey DOOZ is uniquely positioned at the intersection of family spending, experiential demand, and community- based business ownership.Purpose Meets PerformanceBeyond its financial framework, Monkey DOOZ has gained national recognition for its commitment to accessibility, inclusive design, and confidence-building experiences for children of all abilities. This values-driven foundation strengthens brand equity while aligning with investors increasingly focused on businesses that balance profitability with social impact. Monkey DOOZ is actively seeking qualified franchise partners and investors nationwide who areinterested in scaling a differentiated, experience-led brand with strong unit-level economics and long-term growth potential. For information, email karlavandenberg2@gmail.com.###About Monkey DOOZKids Salon & SpaFounded in 2001, Monkey DOOZKids Salon & Spa is a purpose-driven, experience-led children’s salon brand that transforms haircuts into confidence-building, memory-making experiences for families. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the brand features a proven, multi-revenue business model—including hair services, spa experiences, parties, and retail—and is recognized for its inclusive, ADA-forward design and commitment to accessibility. Monkey DOOZ is currently expanding nationwide through franchising.For more information, visit www.MonkeyDooz.com

