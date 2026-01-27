ECER Inc – Forest Hills Launches Dedicated Local Pickup Service for Electronics & Battery Recycling

Forest Hills Electronics Recycling

New Forest Hills-area pickup program makes compliant e-waste and battery recycling faster, simpler, and more reliable for local businesses.

FOREST HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECER Inc – Forest Hills today announced the launch of its new dedicated local pickup service for electronics recycling and battery recycling, designed to help Forest Hills-area organizations streamline responsible disposal while meeting internal sustainability goals and compliance requirements. The new program provides scheduled pickups for a wide range of end-of-life electronics and battery types, supporting businesses, property managers, schools, medical offices, and other commercial facilities throughout the Forest Hills region.With the growth of IT refresh cycles, remote-work equipment, and battery-powered devices, many organizations are facing increasing volumes of obsolete electronics and spent batteries. ECER Inc – Forest Hills’ dedicated pickup service offers a convenient, dependable solution—reducing storage clutter, minimizing operational disruption, and helping organizations keep electronic waste out of landfills.“Our goal is to make compliant electronics and battery recycling easy for local organizations,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc – Forest Hills. “This dedicated pickup service is built for Forest Hills businesses that want a straightforward process, clear communication, and dependable logistics.”What the Dedicated Pickup Service CoversECER Inc – Forest Hills’ local pickup program supports many common commercial waste streams, including:Electronics Recycling: computers, laptops, monitors, servers, networking gear, printers, peripherals, and related IT equipmentBattery Recycling: lithium-ion batteries, nickel-based batteries, sealed lead-acid/UPS batteries, and other common battery chemistries used in business settingsOffice & IT Cleanouts (by request): coordinated pickups for equipment refreshes, relocations, and decommissioning projectsDesigned for Forest Hills BusinessesThe new Forest Hills-focused service is structured to support organizations that need reliable pickup scheduling and a consistent recycling partner. ECER Inc – Forest Hills works with clients to coordinate pickup frequency, identify primary material types, and keep recycling efforts organized—whether it’s a periodic battery pickup, ongoing electronics recycling, or a larger one-time cleanout.How to Get StartedForest Hills-area businesses can contact ECER Inc – Forest Hills to request service details, coverage, and pickup coordination for electronics and batteries. A brief intake helps determine the material types, volume, and preferred pickup window so the team can schedule the most efficient collection.About ECER IncECER Inc - Forest Hills118-21 Queens Blvd Suite 505, Forest Hills, NY 11375(718) 540-5583ECER Inc – Forest Hills provides commercial electronics recycling and battery recycling solutions for organizations across the Forest Hills area. The company supports responsible end-of-life management for IT assets and battery waste streams with professional logistics and service tailored to local business needs.

