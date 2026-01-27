ACTS Thrift Store Celebrates Grand Opening of New Duarte Location With Community Event and Storewide Savings

Acts Thrift Store Duarte

Duarte, CA — ACTS Thrift Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest thrift store and donation center in Duarte.

The service was excellent...the staff who picked up our donation were professional and gentle with the donation. I highly recommend ACTS donation pick up to everyone.” — Chris M.

DUARTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTS Thrift Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest thrift store and donation center in Duarte, expanding access to affordable shopping and convenient donation opportunities for San Gabriel Valley residents. The new location officially opens with a community-wide celebration and ribbon-cutting event designed to bring neighbors together while supporting meaningful local impact.The grand opening celebration will take place at the ACTS Thrift Store Duarte location at 2215 E Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA 91010, featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:00 noon. Shoppers and community members are invited to enjoy a full day of activities, special promotions, and giveaways.From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can enjoy tacos and refreshments, connect with partner organizations at on-site information tables, and participate in gift card drawings throughout the day. The celebration culminates with a grand prize drawing at 3:00 p.m. To mark the opening, ACTS Thrift Store Duarte will offer 40% off the entire store for a limited time during the event.A New Duarte Thrift Store and Donation Center Serving the CommunityThe new ACTS Thrift Store in Duarte makes it easier than ever for residents to shop affordably donate gently used items , and support community-impact programs. Every purchase and donation helps fund initiatives that serve individuals and families throughout the region.By opening a dedicated thrift store and donation center in Duarte, ACTS continues its mission of providing value-driven retail while reinvesting in programs that strengthen local communities.📍 Address: 2215 E Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA 91010📞 Phone: (626) 605-2914🕒 Hours: Mon–Fri 9–7 | Sat 9–6 | Sun 10–5🌐 Website: https://www.actsthrift.org Community members are encouraged to attend the grand opening event, explore the new store, and learn how their shopping and donations help create lasting impact in Duarte and beyond.About ACTS Thrift StoreACTS Thrift Store operates community-focused thrift stores and donation centers that provide affordable shopping options while funding programs that serve local needs. Through reuse, sustainability, and generosity, ACTS helps transform donations into meaningful outcomes for the communities it serves.

Your support changes lives locally

