ACTS Thrift Store Celebrates Grand Opening of New Duarte Location With Community Event and Storewide Savings
Duarte, CA — ACTS Thrift Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest thrift store and donation center in Duarte.
The grand opening celebration will take place at the ACTS Thrift Store Duarte location at 2215 E Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA 91010, featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:00 noon. Shoppers and community members are invited to enjoy a full day of activities, special promotions, and giveaways.
From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can enjoy tacos and refreshments, connect with partner organizations at on-site information tables, and participate in gift card drawings throughout the day. The celebration culminates with a grand prize drawing at 3:00 p.m. To mark the opening, ACTS Thrift Store Duarte will offer 40% off the entire store for a limited time during the event.
A New Duarte Thrift Store and Donation Center Serving the Community
The new ACTS Thrift Store in Duarte makes it easier than ever for residents to shop affordably, donate gently used items, and support community-impact programs. Every purchase and donation helps fund initiatives that serve individuals and families throughout the region.
By opening a dedicated thrift store and donation center in Duarte, ACTS continues its mission of providing value-driven retail while reinvesting in programs that strengthen local communities.
ACTS Thrift Store – Duarte
📍 Address: 2215 E Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA 91010
📞 Phone: (626) 605-2914
🕒 Hours: Mon–Fri 9–7 | Sat 9–6 | Sun 10–5
🌐 Website: https://www.actsthrift.org
Community members are encouraged to attend the grand opening event, explore the new store, and learn how their shopping and donations help create lasting impact in Duarte and beyond.
About ACTS Thrift Store
ACTS Thrift Store operates community-focused thrift stores and donation centers that provide affordable shopping options while funding programs that serve local needs. Through reuse, sustainability, and generosity, ACTS helps transform donations into meaningful outcomes for the communities it serves.
