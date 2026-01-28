Nesco Inc. Celebrates 70 Years of Entrepreneurial Growth and Industry Leadership

Honoring 70 years of putting people first and building what’s next.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nesco Inc. is celebrating 70 years of people-first leadership, growth, and innovation. Founded in Cleveland in 1956 by Robert Tomsich as a design engineering firm, Nesco Inc. has grown from a single local business into a national staffing and manufacturing organization through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Today, the company operates as a holding company of more than ten autonomous businesses, including Nesco Resource LLC, and employs over 8,000 people across the staffing and manufacturing industries.

Throughout its evolution, Nesco Inc. has remained guided by the core principles established by its founder: honesty, hard work, professionalism, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Those values continue to shape the company’s culture and long-term vision. Today, that vision is most visible through Nesco Resource, the company’s wholly owned staffing subsidiary.

Nesco Resource

Nesco Resource has built a strong national footprint with 90 branch offices across 19 states, with access to more than 12 million candidates. The company ranks 21st on Staffing Industry Analysts’ list of the Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the U.S. and has earned industry-leading recognition for service excellence.

Nesco Resource received the Best of Staffing Talent 10-Year Diamond Award (2015–2025) and Best of Staffing Client 5-Year Diamond Award (2020–2025), distinctions earned by fewer than 2% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada. Client and candidate satisfaction scores consistently exceed industry averages, with 75.7% of candidates placed and 80.8% of clients rating their experience a 9 or 10 out of 10.

Leadership Perspective from our CEO

“Nesco Resource was founded with a spirit of entrepreneurship,” says John Tomsich, CEO. “Each branch operates like its own business, giving local teams the freedom to meet customers where they are. That approach is rare today and has been central to our success.”

Through its nationwide branch network, Nesco Resource delivers a full range of workforce and human resource solutions, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, payroll, managed services, and more. Seventy years after its founding, the company continues to evolve with the labor market, while remaining grounded in the entrepreneurial mindset that launched its journey.

A History of Philanthropy

Nesco’s founder, Robert J. Tomsich, paired his business success with a deep commitment to philanthropy by supporting the performing arts, civic organizations, and other philanthropic initiatives. His commitment and dedication were exhibited by his active service in Board roles with institutions such as Kenyon College, Cleveland State University, Mount Union College, Playhouse Square, and the Cleveland Clinic where he also endowed multiple research initiatives.

That legacy continues today. Nesco Resource actively supports organizations including Toys for Tots, The Humane Society, Junior Achievement, and local food banks. In honor of its 70th anniversary, the company is expanding its charitable fundraising efforts and laying the groundwork for community investment in the years ahead, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

For additional information, reach out to the Nesco Resource Marketing Department at marketing@nescoresource.com.

