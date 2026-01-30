Trusted Presence in Court: David Coletti Praised for Reliability & Client Confidence as Premier Divorce Attorney in WNY

Attorney David R. Coletti Marks 3 Decades Serving Western New York Families

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the courtroom, reliability matters. Judges, attorneys, and clients alike recognize David R. Coletti, Esq. as a steady, prepared, and credible presence—an attorney whose reputation has been built 35 years of consistent, professional advocacy in divorce and family law matters.

Admitted to practice in New York State in 1991, as well as the U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York, Coletti has handled cases ranging from straightforward dissolutions to highly contested custody and support disputes. He is known for being meticulous in preparation and straightforward in execution—qualities that have earned respect across the Monroe County legal community.

Coletti is an active member of the Monroe County Bar Association’s Family Law Section and Criminal Justice Section, maintaining long-standing professional relationships built on credibility and mutual respect.

“Clients deserve an attorney who shows up prepared, communicates clearly, and follows through without surprises,” said Coletti. “Reliability is not optional in family law—it’s essential.”

For families navigating divorce and family court across Western New York, Coletti remains a trusted advocate whose reputation is defined by preparation, professionalism, and results.

