VASS Opens New Dallas Facility to Expand Reverse Logistics and Fulfillment Capacity for Electronics Brands

VASS expands operations in Dallas to meet rising demand for structured reverse logistics and fulfillment for electronics brands

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VASS, a reverse logistics and fulfillment services provider, has opened a new operations facility in Dallas, Texas to meet rising demand from electronics and eCommerce brands facing growing return volumes, tighter marketplace compliance, and increasing pressure to recover value from inventory without operational disruption.

The new facility expands VASS’s processing and fulfillment capacity and strengthens its position as a centralized operations partner for high-volume, electronics-focused businesses.

Operating under the brand message Powering Your Brand with Reliable Fulfillment & Logistics, VASS supports brands through integrated workflows that maintain accuracy, visibility, and operational consistency across reverse logistics and fulfillment.

Built for Complex Fulfillment Environments

VASS works with brands where fulfillment errors directly affect margins, customer trust, and operational performance. The company supports:

Electronics and accessory brands managing multiple SKUs

Marketplace sellers operating across Amazon, Walmart, and other platforms

Businesses handling bundled, accessory-dependent, or high-value products

Teams that require an operations partner rather than warehouse-only services

As brands scale, fulfillment becomes a core infrastructure function rather than a back-office task. VASS manages execution behind the scenes so internal teams can remain focused on growth.

Core Service Capabilities

VASS provides end-to-end reverse logistics and fulfillment services across the product lifecycle, including:

Return Logistics & Fulfillment

Inbound receipt, sorting, inventory control, storage, and outbound movement.

Packaging & Labelling

Marketplace-compliant labeling, protective packaging, and retail-ready preparation.

Shipping Coordination

Domestic and international carrier management, label verification, pickup scheduling, and tracking visibility.

Value-Add Services

Inspection, accessory matching, reboxing, kitting, compliance labeling, and preparation before storage or shipment.

Fulfillment Workflow Performance

VASS reports the following operational benchmarks:

99.8% order accuracy

24-hour dispatch (within one business day)

1,000+ SKUs managed

10× surge capacity during peak seasons

Electronics-Focused Operations Model

VASS is designed specifically for electronics and high-value products. The company’s workflows address SKU complexity, accessory tracking, bundling, and error prevention, while remaining scalable without sacrificing visibility or control.

Returns are processed through a single structured workflow:

Inbound intake and verification

Sorting and inventory routing

Storage by condition and status

Repacking and labeling

Outbound release and redeployment

This approach supports fluctuating return volumes without disrupting daily fulfillment timelines.

Packaging, Shipping, and Value-Add Operations

VASS prepares products for resale and redistribution through controlled packaging and identification processes, including barcode and SKU labeling, protective packaging, kitting, inserts, seals, and quality verification.

Outbound logistics are centrally managed through carrier coordination, shipping label preparation, courier pickup scheduling, and real-time tracking visibility.

Products requiring additional handling are supported through inspection, accessory matching, reboxing, special assembly, compliance labeling, and returns processing support.

Media Contact

Company Name: VASS

Contact Person: Jesse Khurana

Email: dallas@vassworld.com

Website: www.vassworld.com

City: Dallas

State: Texas

Country: USA

