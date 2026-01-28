Lumea and Voicebrook Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Pathology Workflows

Voicebrook integration into Lumea's pathology software enables practical, voice-enabled workflows across the modern pathology lab, from grossing to diagnosis.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the leading provider of innovative tissue handling and digital diagnostic technologies, today announced a strategic digital pathology partnership withVoicebrook, the leading provider of pathology reporting solutions. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering practical, interoperable innovation that supports pathology teams across the entire diagnostic workflow, from grossing through final sign-out.Through this partnership, Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO platform is fully integrated with Lumea’s digital pathology ecosystem, including BxCamera and BxLink. Together, the solutions enable hands-free documentation, image capture, and structured reporting, helping laboratories adopt digital pathology without disrupting established workflows or adding complexity.The integration allows pathology teams to extend voice-enabled workflows into the gross room, where Voicebrook supports hands-free camera capture and documentation using Lumea’s imaging technology. By minimizing manual interaction with workstations, the solution keeps the focus on the specimen while reducing workflow friction for grossing staff. Downstream, pathologists can seamlessly transition from grossing data to diagnosis, using voice to capture findings, complete structured reports and CAP eCP checklists, and maintain consistency across the case lifecycle.“Digital pathology adoption should simplify work for pathology teams, not complicate it,” said Voicebrook CEO Ross Weinstein. “Our partnership with Lumea is rooted in a shared vision of practical innovation: connecting grossing, imaging, and reporting through voice-enabled workflows that fit naturally into how labs operate today.”By integrating across multiple Lumea products, the partnership reinforces interoperability across modern pathology labs, supporting both grossing teams and pathologists while improving efficiency and data continuity. Laboratories benefit from connected workflows that reduce manual steps, support digital pathology adoption, and preserve flexibility in reporting practices.“At Lumea, we focus on delivering imaging and digital pathology solutions that are intuitive and purpose-built for pathology teams,” said James Thackeray, CEO at Lumea. “Partnering with Voicebrook enhances diagnostic teams' efficiency on our platform by offering hands-free, integrated operational tools without disrupting daily operations.”The Voicebrook–Lumea integrated solution is available now for laboratories seeking to modernize pathology workflows with voice-enabled, end-to-end digital pathology capabilities.### About Lumea : Lumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future.Learn more at lumeadigital.com.About Voicebrook: Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 3600 users at 500 sites worldwide. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting.Learn more at www.voicebrook.com

