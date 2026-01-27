Carew International Strengthens Global Footprint with New European Partnership and Expanded Asian Operations

50-year-old sales training leader strengthens focus on international markets through strategic partnerships across Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carew International, a global leader in sales and leadership training for over fifty years, announced today the expansion of its international operations through a new partnership with Advantage Strategy Partners and the continued growth of its 19-year collaboration with B-More Consulting across Asia. These strategic moves position Carew to meet the growing demand for customer-centric sales methodologies in high-growth markets, where relationship-building and trusted-advisor skills are critical competitive differentiators."Organizations worldwide are recognizing that generic sales tactics don't foster the kind of customer relationships that promote sustainable growth," said Jeff Seeley, CEO of Carew International. "Our partnerships with Oliver Braun (Advantage Strategy Partners) and Roshan Joseph (B-More Consulting) enable us to deliver Carew's proven methodologies with deep cultural understanding and market expertise in regions where these skills matter most."New European and Middle Eastern PartnershipCarew has partnered with Oliver Braun and Advantage Strategy Partners to deliver its flagship training programs throughout Europe and the Middle East. Based in Dubai and Munich, Braun brings decades of senior leadership experience with global luxury hospitality brands."Carew's methodologies resonated with me because they bring the 'best of the best' together into a single cohesive framework," said Braun. "In luxury markets where customer experience matters most, having sales teams who can genuinely act as trusted advisors is what separates leaders from followers."19 Years of Success Across AsiaCarew's partnership with Roshan L. Joseph and B-More Consulting, now in its 19th year, continues to set the standard for sales training excellence across Asia. Joseph, certified as Carew's Master Trainer for Asia, has delivered Carew's programs throughout India, Hong Kong, Jordan, Oman, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.Before founding B-More Consulting in 2007, Joseph transformed training at Union Carbide (now Eveready), where he created what is now the Eveready Academy of Sales Training."Roshan understood early on that bringing global standards to Asian markets wasn't just about translating materials - it was about elevating the entire sales training landscape," said Seeley. "His vision and execution over 19 years have made B-More Consulting an essential part of how Carew serves this dynamic region."Global Reach, Local ExpertiseCarew has trained over 500,000 professionals across 40+ countries during its 50-year history, working with major organizations like Coca-Cola, John Deere, and Dow Chemical. These partnerships show growing demand for sales training that values genuine relationships over aggressive tactics - especially in markets where trust and long-term partnerships are key to business success."The fundamentals of building trust and delivering value to customers are universal," said Seeley. "But understanding how those fundamentals play out in different cultural and business contexts requires local expertise. That's exactly what Oliver and Roshan bring to their respective regions."About Carew InternationalFounded in 1975, Carew International is a global leader in sales, leadership, and customer service training. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Carew has trained over 500,000 professionals in more than 40+ countries. Carew's flagship programs include Dimensions of Professional Selling(DPS), Excellence in Sales Leadership (ESL), and Excellence in Customer Service (ECS). For more information, visit www.carew.com.

