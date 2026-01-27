Labor’s Division of Industrial Affairs Announces New Partnership

WILMINGTON – The Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Industrial Affairs today announced a new partnership today with the William Penn High School Media Center. This collaboration aims to create a dynamic, real-world learning experience for students interested in media, storytelling, and communications careers within state government.

By integrating youth talent into meaningful projects, the partnership reinforces Delaware’s commitment to youth workforce development by providing hands-on learning opportunities. Through this collaboration, William Penn student media teams will gain invaluable experience in:

• Event photography and videography

• Professional media production

• Communications and public relations environments

• Engaging with state leaders, community partners, and public audiences

“We are excited to welcome William Penn High School students into this important work,” said LaKresha Moultrie, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor. “This partnership reflects the core mission of Governor Meyer’s Executive Order No.1 by opening real pathways for young people to gain hands-on experience, build confidence, and discover future careers. These students bring energy, creativity, and professionalism to our events, and we’re proud to help develop the next generation of Delaware’s workforce.”

The William Penn Media Center cultivates passionate, skilled students who are eager to expand their knowledge through real-world projects. The Department of Labor will welcome these student teams into key events throughout the year offering mentorship, exposure to state operations, and opportunities to build professional portfolios.