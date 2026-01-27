When the Stakes Are Highest: David R. Coletti Recognized for Fierce Advocacy in Divorce and Family Law Cases

Attorney David R. Coletti has served Western New York families for more than 3 decades.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In divorce and family law matters, the consequences are deeply personal and often permanent. For more than three decades, David R. Coletti, Esq. has built his reputation across Greater Rochester and Western New York as a fierce, prepared, and unwavering advocate for clients facing the most critical moments of their lives.

Licensed in New York State since 1991, Coletti has spent 35 years representing individuals in contested divorces, custody disputes, child and spousal support cases, and complex family court proceedings. Known among peers for his thorough preparation and courtroom command, Coletti is often called upon when cases involve heightened conflict, financial complexity, or high emotional stakes.

Colleagues describe Coletti as an attorney who focuses relentlessly on outcomes—protecting parental rights, securing financial stability, and ensuring his clients’ voices are heard in court.

“Divorce litigation is not about theatrics—it’s about preparation, precision, and persistence,” said Coletti. “My responsibility is to walk into court fully prepared to protect my client’s future and stand firm when it matters most.”

Clients consistently affirm that approach with one noting, “David fought for me when I felt like I had nowhere else to turn. He was direct, honest, and fearless in court. I never doubted that he was fully prepared and fully committed to my case.”

Coletti continues to represent clients throughout Monroe County and Western New York bringing decades of courtroom proficiency to cases where strong advocacy is essential.

