León Y Sol Launches 'Bartenders Who Shape the Culture'

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- León Y Sol today announced the launch of Bartenders Who Shape the Culture, a new editorial-style recognition spotlighting the bartenders and bar managers who define the identity, craft, and culture of their cities—beginning with San Francisco and New York.

Bartenders Who Shape the Culture is not a competition, ranking, or popularity contest. It is a curated cultural recognition honoring individuals whose consistency, point of view, and presence behind the bar elevate hospitality into an art form.

“Bars and restaurants are where culture actually happens,” said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. “Behind every great city is a community of bartenders shaping how people connect, celebrate, and experience the night. This initiative is our way of recognizing the people who quietly set the standard—night after night.”

Nominations open January 29 and close February 12, 2026, with winners announced on February 19, 2026. Bartenders and bar managers working in San Francisco and New York may be nominated by peers, industry leaders, or themselves.

Submissions will be reviewed through an editorial, curatorial lens—prioritizing craft, consistency, hospitality, and cultural impact over reach or popularity. Selected honorees will be featured across León Y Sol’s platforms, with storytelling that highlights their work, philosophy, and influence on their city’s bar scene.

“This isn’t about trends or trophies,” Marhamat added. “It’s about recognizing the people who turn process into ritual and service into culture. The ones who make a city feel like itself.”

The initiative reflects León Y Sol’s broader commitment to supporting bar culture beyond the bottle, positioning the brand as a cultural curator that celebrates the people behind the bar as much as what’s poured across it.

San Francisco nominations: https://form.typeform.com/to/OgCCiutQ

New York nominations: https://form.typeform.com/to/lMsjcmYT

About León Y Sol

León Y Sol is more than a tequila—it’s a lifestyle brand rooted in tradition and bold self-expression. Through award-winning spirits and cultural initiatives, León Y Sol celebrates the people and places that shape how we gather, connect, and experience the night.

