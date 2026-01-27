The Mycelia Group, in collaboration with IgniteIt Launches IgniteHer, a Visibility Campaign Advancing Women’s Leadership

Jessica Ferranti is the founder and CEO of The Mycelia Group IgniteHer campaign, co-created by The Mycelia Group and IgniteIt to increase women’s visibility, access, and deal flow in the cannabis industry.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mycelia Group today announced the launch of IgniteHer, a multi-event scholarship and access campaign designed to increase women’s visibility, access, and deal flow in the cannabis industry. The initiative is supported by IgniteIt, which will provide complimentary event access and promotional support across its national event portfolio through 2026.IgniteHer is built around a simple but powerful premise: Visibility is the New Currency. The campaign was created to address one of the industry’s most persistent challenges, ensuring women leaders are not only present in the rooms where capital, investors, and strategic partners convene, but meaningfully positioned to participate, connect, and lead once they are there. By pairing underwritten event access with public storytelling and curated networking, IgniteHer expands opportunity, influence, and long-term collaboration.“Too often, women are left out of the rooms where decisions and dollars move,” said Jessica Ferranti, founder of The Mycelia Group. “IgniteHer is designed to change that by combining access with visibility and intention. When women are in these rooms and their leadership is recognized, it reshapes how this industry grows.”The inaugural IgniteHer cohort will launch at IgniteIt’s New Jersey Cannabis Market Spotlight on February 10, 2026. Five women will be selected to receive complimentary access that includes full admission to the event, an invitation to the “Flip the Script” private networking event hosted by The Mycelia Group, and digital storytelling support highlighting each recipient’s leadership, impact, and contributions to the cannabis industry.“IgniteIt is committed to opening doors in the cannabis space for those who have historically been kept out of the room,” said Emily Lehmann, events manager at IgniteIt. “Our events are built on the principle that our rooms are only as strong as the community that built this industry, and that community is diverse. We are thrilled to work with such thoughtful partners to bring this initiative to life.”Future IgniteHer activations are expected to include curated women’s lounges, investor matchmaking, private events, and targeted networking touchpoints aligned to each market, alongside outreach efforts designed to attract a broader base of investors, including those new to the cannabis industry.Recipients will be selected by a cross-functional committee representing diverse leaders from across the cannabis ecosystem, ensuring the program reflects industry expertise, operational credibility, and community trust.IgniteHer Selection Committee and Stakeholders include:-Jessica Ferranti, The Mycelia Group-Stella Morrison, CannaContent-Kim Prince, Proven Media-Amna Shamim, The Mycelia Group & CannabisEvents.Global-Mary Jane Oatman, Indigenous Cannabis Coalition & Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association-Susie Placencia, Mota Glass and Latinas In Cannabis-Jeanne Sullivan, Arcview Ventures-Roz McCarthy, Minorities for Medical Marijuana & Black Buddha Cannabis-Mei-Ling Campbell, Higher Dama Consulting & Asian Cannabis RoundtableAdditional campaign contributors include IgniteIt (event access, promotion, and venue support), Beard Bros, and Latinas in Cannabis, who will support outreach and awareness across their respective networks.By aligning access, storytelling, and investor connectivity, IgniteHer aims to expand who gets in the room, amplify the voices of women building the cannabis industry, and create more surface area for investment, partnership, and sustained leadership.To learn more about IgniteHer or to apply, visit myceliagroup.com/igniteher-2026###About IgniteHerIgniteHer is a multi-event scholarship and access campaign launched by The Mycelia Group, in collaboration with IgniteIt, to increase women’s visibility, access, and deal flow in the cannabis industry. The initiative underwrites access to industry-defining events while amplifying women’s leadership through public recognition, curated networking, and investor-focused programming. Designed to scale across multiple markets through 2026, IgniteHer connects women leaders to capital, partnerships, and influence in the rooms where the future of cannabis is shaped. For information, visit myceliagroup.com.

