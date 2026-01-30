ROI Ministry Announces 2026 Top 10 Ministries

ROI Ministry announces its 2026 partner ministries, advancing clean water, medical care, discipleship, women’s protection, and global Gospel outreach.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROI Ministry , Inc. announced today the launch of its 2026 Partner Ministry initiative, inviting donors and partners to invest in ten high-impact Christian organizations advancing the Gospel and meeting critical physical needs around the world.ROI Ministry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of marketplace Christian leaders dedicated to maximizing Kingdom impact through wise and faithful stewardship. By carefully selecting ministries with proven integrity and measurable outcomes, ROI Ministry helps ensure every dollar given produces meaningful and lasting transformation.For 2026, ROI Ministry has identified ten partner ministries serving on the front lines of medical care, clean water, hunger relief, housing, discipleship, women’s protection, and global evangelism. Together, these organizations represent some of the most effective and trusted ministries working worldwide today.2026 ROI Ministry Partner Ministries and Impact Focus:Here’s Life Africa, a new addition to ROI’s top 10 for 2026, partners with local churches across Africa to share the Gospel and provide community development. Support helps equip pastors and reach communities with evangelism and discipleship programs.She Is Safe, a new addition to ROI’s top 10 for 2026, protects and equips vulnerable women and girls in high-risk regions. Support helps provide training, safety, and spiritual restoration for women facing exploitation and abuse.The Bucket Ministry, a new addition to ROI’s top 10 for 2026, installs safe water filtration systems in villages lacking clean water. An investment helps provide years of safe drinking water for entire families and schools.MedSend provides medical consultations and healthcare access for missionaries and underserved communities. An investment helps deliver life-saving medical care to families who otherwise have no access to treatment.YWAM Homes of Hope offers housing and shelter for families in crisis. Support helps provide safe lodging and stability for vulnerable families rebuilding their lives.Global Media Outreach uses digital evangelism to share the Gospel worldwide. An investment helps reach thousands with the message of Christ through online outreach and follow-up discipleship.Jesus Film Project translates and distributes the Jesus Film in local languages across unreached regions. Support helps bring the life of Christ to people who may be hearing the Gospel for the very first time.Neverthirst provides long-term access to clean and safe drinking water. An investment helps supply entire communities with sustainable water solutions that prevent disease and restore health.SERV International delivers food, education, and humanitarian aid to families living in extreme poverty. Support helps provide meals and essential care to those facing daily hunger.The Mailbox Club disciples children through Scripture-based correspondence courses. An investment helps guide children in spiritual growth and biblical teaching during their formative years.All partner ministries are vetted through independent third-party evaluation to verify impact, accountability, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, the board of directors of ROI Ministry covers all operating expenses, allowing 100 percent of every donated dollar to go directly to ministry programs.ROI Ministry invites donors, churches, and marketplace leaders to join the 2026 initiative and invest in work that brings both practical help and eternal hope.More information about ROI Ministry and its 2026 partner ministries can be found at www.roiministry.org ABOUT ROI MINISTRY, INC.ROI Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of marketplace Christian leaders committed to maximizing Kingdom impact through faithful stewardship. The organization does not charge fees and receives no compensation from supported ministries. All operating expenses are covered by the board so that every dollar given supports high-impact ministry programs.For more information, visit www.roiministry.org

About ROI Ministry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.