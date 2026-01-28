Isaac Health Partners with NYU Langone Health to Broaden Access to Expert Brain Health and Memory Care

The Collaboration Expands Timely Evaluation And Comprehensive Care For Alzheimer’s Disease And Other Dementias

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health today announced a partnership with NYU Langone Health, bringing together one of the nation’s leading telehealth specialty clinics for brain health and dementia and the nation’s leading neurology program. This partnership creates a new pathway to high-quality memory care, removing geographic barriers by connecting patients with qualified specialists through a virtual model.New York is one of the five states in the U.S. with the highest projected prevalence of Alzheimer’s, with 12.7 percent of its residents aged 65 and older having been diagnosed with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. This high demand has created critical gaps in care for those living in New York state.“This partnership is a meaningful milestone for Isaac Health and for the future of dementia care,” said Dr. Joel Salinas, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Isaac Health. “Together, we’re demonstrating that world-class specialty brain health care can be delivered compassionately, and at scale, without sacrificing clinical rigor. This collaboration allows us to reach more patients and their loved ones at pivotal moments in their health journey.”Dr. Joel Salinas also serves as clinical associate professor in the Department of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and in NYU Langone Health’s Pearl I. Barlow Center for Memory Evaluation and Treatment.This partnership supports an integrated, patient-centered pathway to care within NYU Langone’s system – aligning patients with the right level of expertise, at the right time, and in the right setting. Through this collaboration, patients can be referred to Isaac Health for timely evaluation and ongoing management, enhancing continuity of care while complementing NYU Langone’s comprehensive in-person and in-hospital offerings.For more information on Isaac Health, please visit isaac.health

