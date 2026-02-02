EPC Launches Its First Seventh-Generation (Gen 7) eGaN® Power Transistor, the 40 V EPC2366, into Mass Production

EPC2366

Follow us on WeChat!

EPC’s first seventh-generation eGaN® device enters mass production, delivering up to 3× better performance than silicon MOSFETs

We have developed a seventh-generation GaN platform that creates a new state-of-the-art in power transistor performance.”
— Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power devices, announces the start of volume production of the EPC2366, the first of its seventh-generation (Gen 7) eGaN® family of power transistors. This seventh-generation platform delivers a new state-of-the art in transistor performance.

EPC2366 delivers up to 3× better performance than equivalent silicon MOSFETs. With a typical RDS(on) of 0.8 mΩ and a highly optimized RDS(on) × QG figure of merit (FoM) < 12 mΩ *nC, it simultaneously cuts conduction and switching losses while improving thermal performance. Engineered for high-efficiency, high-density power systems, the device excels in synchronous rectification, high-density DC-DC conversion, AI server power supplies, and advanced motor drives.

It supports drain to source voltages up to 40 V and transient voltages up to 48 V, with continuous drain currents up to 88 A and pulsed currents of 360 A, making it well suited for the most demanding power systems.

The device is thermally optimized for high power density thanks to its small 3.3 × 2.6 mm PQFN package with a thermal resistance from the junction to the case of 0.6 °C/W.

According to Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-founder of EPC, “We have developed a seventh-generation GaN platform that creates a new state-of-the-art in power transistor performance. The 40 V, EPC2366 is the first of this family to enter mass production. However, EPC is sampling seventh-generation 25 V and 15 V transistors now and expects more mass production transitions in the first half of 2026.”

To accelerate design in and evaluation, EPC also offers the EPC90167 half bridge evaluation board, which integrates two EPC2366 transistors in a low parasitic layout with support for standard PWM drive signals and flexible input modes, providing engineers a reference platform to assess performance in real world applications.

Price and Availability
The EPC2366 is now in volume production and available for ordering through EPC’s global distribution channels and direct sales, enabling customers to scale designs for data center power supplies, synchronous rectification stages, motor drives, and other high density power conversion use cases.

The EPC2366 eGaN FET is priced at 3,000 units per reel at $1.56 each.
The EPC90167 development board is priced at $211.65/each
Both the EPC2366 and EPC90167 demonstration board are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc
Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: /epc/design-support/part-cross-reference-search

Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
+39 338 142 6036
maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EPC Launches Its First Seventh-Generation (Gen 7) eGaN® Power Transistor, the 40 V EPC2366, into Mass Production

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
+39 338 142 6036 maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
Company/Organization
Efficient Power Conversion
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 230
El Segundo, California, 90245
United States
+1 310-951-3248
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc. Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

More From This Author
EPC Launches Its First Seventh-Generation (Gen 7) eGaN® Power Transistor, the 40 V EPC2366, into Mass Production
EPC2366 eGaN® FET Wins EPDT 2025 Product of the Year Award
EPC Appoints Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio as Director of Global Marketing Communications
View All Stories From This Author