EPC Launches Its First Seventh-Generation (Gen 7) eGaN® Power Transistor, the 40 V EPC2366, into Mass Production

EPC2366 Follow us on WeChat!

EPC’s first seventh-generation eGaN® device enters mass production, delivering up to 3× better performance than silicon MOSFETs

We have developed a seventh-generation GaN platform that creates a new state-of-the-art in power transistor performance.” — Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power devices, announces the start of volume production of the EPC2366 , the first of its seventh-generation (Gen 7) eGaNfamily of power transistors. This seventh-generation platform delivers a new state-of-the art in transistor performance.EPC2366 delivers up to 3× better performance than equivalent silicon MOSFETs. With a typical RDS(on) of 0.8 mΩ and a highly optimized RDS(on) × QG figure of merit (FoM) < 12 mΩ *nC, it simultaneously cuts conduction and switching losses while improving thermal performance. Engineered for high-efficiency, high-density power systems, the device excels in synchronous rectification, high-density DC-DC conversion, AI server power supplies, and advanced motor drives.It supports drain to source voltages up to 40 V and transient voltages up to 48 V, with continuous drain currents up to 88 A and pulsed currents of 360 A, making it well suited for the most demanding power systems.The device is thermally optimized for high power density thanks to its small 3.3 × 2.6 mm PQFN package with a thermal resistance from the junction to the case of 0.6 °C/W.According to Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-founder of EPC, “We have developed a seventh-generation GaN platform that creates a new state-of-the-art in power transistor performance. The 40 V, EPC2366 is the first of this family to enter mass production. However, EPC is sampling seventh-generation 25 V and 15 V transistors now and expects more mass production transitions in the first half of 2026.”To accelerate design in and evaluation, EPC also offers the EPC90167 half bridge evaluation board, which integrates two EPC2366 transistors in a low parasitic layout with support for standard PWM drive signals and flexible input modes, providing engineers a reference platform to assess performance in real world applications.Price and AvailabilityThe EPC2366 is now in volume production and available for ordering through EPC’s global distribution channels and direct sales, enabling customers to scale designs for data center power supplies, synchronous rectification stages, motor drives, and other high density power conversion use cases.The EPC2366 eGaN FET is priced at 3,000 units per reel at $1.56 each.The EPC90167 development board is priced at $211.65/eachBoth the EPC2366 and EPC90167 demonstration board are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: /epc/design-support/part-cross-reference-search

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.