Kraft Business Systems Featured on ENX Magazine Cover for Statewide Growth and Client-First Culture

ENX Magazine’s cover feature recognizes Kraft Kraft Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Kraft Business Systems Office in Grand Rapids

Recognized for statewide expansion and a client-first approach delivering IT, cybersecurity, and office technology solutions across Michigan.

Doing the right thing for the client has always been part of our foundation. We focus on long-term relationships, not short-term transactions.” — Jeff Cousins

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kraft Business Systems has been featured on the cover of the November 2025 issue of ENX Magazine, recognizing the company’s statewide growth across Michigan and its long-standing commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

The ENX cover story highlights Kraft Business Systems’ evolution into a full-service technology partner, supporting thousands of Michigan businesses with managed IT services, cybersecurity, copiers, printers, and office technology solutions. The recognition reflects not only the company’s expansion, but the culture and values that have guided its growth.

“At Kraft, doing the right thing for the client has always been part of our foundation,” said Jeff Cousins, CEO of Kraft Business Systems. “We’re willing to take the extra time, effort, and accountability to make sure our clients are supported long term, not just at the point of sale.”

Serving organizations across Western and Central Michigan, Kraft has built a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses navigating increasingly complex technology and cybersecurity challenges. By offering integrated IT and office technology solutions under one roof, Kraft helps clients simplify vendor management, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently.

The ENX feature also notes Kraft’s focus on proactive service and relationship-driven engagement. Rather than transactional selling, the company invests time in understanding each client’s business, leadership team, and long-term goals.

“We spend time building real relationships with business owners,” Cousins added. “That trust is what allows us to help them make better technology decisions over time.”

As part of its growth strategy, Kraft Business Systems has expanded its footprint across Michigan while maintaining strong service standards and internal accountability. The company reports a customer retention rate exceeding 97 percent, underscoring the effectiveness of its client-first approach.

President Brandon Cousins emphasized the importance of empowering employees to deliver consistent service as the organization scales. “We’ve learned that when you hire good people and give them ownership, they take better care of clients,” he said. “That shows up in the experience our customers receive every day.”

ENX Magazine’s cover recognition reflects Kraft Business Systems’ leadership in the office technology and IT services industry and its ability to grow without losing the personal, responsive service that clients value.

As Michigan businesses continue to face rising cybersecurity risks and IT demands, Kraft Business Systems remains focused on helping organizations protect their operations, modernize their technology, and plan for long-term success.

