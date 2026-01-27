State Police Make Arrests in Somerset County Fatal Shooting

January 27, 2026

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged two juveniles with first-degree murder and other related charges after a fatal shooting on Monday in Somerset County.

One of the accused is a 17-year-old girl from Salisbury. She was located shortly after the incident occurred in the area of Stewart Neck Road and Beckford Road and taken into police custody without incident. She was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing and later transported to the Somerset County Detention Center where she is currently held without bond.

The other juvenile accused is a 16-year-old-boy, also from Salisbury. At 9:45 a.m. this morning, he was taken into police custody and arrested without incident at a residence in Salisbury. He is currently at the Salisbury Barrack for processing.

Following consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County, both juveniles are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree murder, robbery, and other related charges. Additional arrests are expected pending the ongoing investigation.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on January 26, deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the 11000 block of Dryden Lane in Princess Anne for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, police located two victims suffering apparent gunshot wounds inside a 2026 Kia Seltos SUV parked in the roadway. The preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence.

The deceased victim is identified as Derrick Knox, 46, of Salisbury, Maryland. Knox was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical services personnel from Somerset County. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A second victim injured during the incident is identified as Kevin Pillar, 41, of Salisbury, Maryland. Pillar was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a shock trauma center for medical treatment.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to assume the investigation along with the State’s Attorney from Somerset County. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence.

Assistance is being provided by deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County. Troopers assigned to the Special Operations Division are also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with relevant information related to this case is asked to contact Sgt. Joe Meier of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, at 443-515-0034. All calls may remain confidential.

A motive has not yet been determined. The investigation continues.

###

