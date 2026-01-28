CLIMB Fund Ranks First in South Carolina for SBA Microloan Lending in FY2025

Organization leads the state in both number of SBA microloan loan volume and total dollars deployed.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLIMB Fund ranked first among South Carolina microlenders in both the number of loans closed and total dollars deployed during fiscal year 2025, based on data reported in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s FY2025 Lender Production Report.Between Oct. 2, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025, CLIMB Fund closed 38 SBA microloans and deployed $1.38 million in SBA Microloan Program funding to small businesses across the state, the highest lending activity reported among South Carolina microlenders during the fiscal year.Commenting on the FY2025 SBA Lender Production Report data, Melissa Lindler, district director for the SBA South Carolina District Office, said:“As South Carolina’s #1 SBA Microlender, CLIMB Fund’s commitment to meeting entrepreneurs where they are demonstrates the powerful role microlenders play in strengthening South Carolina’s small business ecosystem and advancing economic opportunity across every corner of our state. Microlending is often the first – and sometimes the only – on ramp to capital for small businesses in rural and startup communities. These loans don’t just fill financing gaps, they create opportunities, jobs, and help turn ideas into sustainable businesses.”The FY2025 ranking reflects CLIMB Fund’s continued focus on expanding access to capital and business support services statewide. A nonprofit, state- and federally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), CLIMB Fund provides flexible financing and technical assistance to entrepreneurs who may face challenges accessing traditional lending options.During FY2025, CLIMB Fund expanded its statewide reach through increased lending activity, strengthened partnerships, and community-based outreach efforts, serving entrepreneurs across 25 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. The organization supports businesses across a broad range of industries, including food and beverage, transportation, health and wellness, entertainment, retail, professional services, and affordable housing.In addition to microloans, CLIMB Fund offers business consultations, workshops, and ongoing technical assistance to help entrepreneurs improve financial readiness and support long-term growth. For more than a decade, CLIMB Fund has delivered more than 15,000 hours of business support services, contributing to job creation and stronger local economies across South Carolina.The ranking is based on SBA Microloan Program activity reported in the SBA FY2025 Lender Production Report and does not constitute an endorsement by the U.S. Small Business Administration.About CLIMB FundCLIMB Fund is a nonprofit, federally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing accessible loan products and technical assistance to entrepreneurs across South Carolina. The organization has delivered more than 15,000 hours of technical assistance and helped create more than 8,000 jobs statewide, expanding access to capital and business support in communities where these opportunities would not otherwise exist.

