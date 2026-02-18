Revive’s In-House Pharmacy Achieves ACHC Accreditation, Strengthening National Pharmacy Strategy

ReviveHealth, Inc. Mark Orlando, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Revive John Olsen, General Manager, Pharmacy Solutions at Revive

ACHC accreditation reinforces Revive’s integrated pharmacy operations and supports national scale across employer and healthcare partners.

This accreditation reflects the discipline, precision, and professionalism of the Revive pharmacy team.” — Mark A. Orlando, RPh, Senior Vice President,Pharmacy Services

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a leading provider of whole-person health and well-being solutions for self-funded employers and healthcare organizations, today announced that Ridgeway Pharmacy, its Western pharmacy operation, has earned full accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).This nationally recognized credential affirms Revive’s clinical rigor, operational excellence, and commitment to patient safety, advancing the company’s broader strategy to deliver fully integrated pharmacy services at a national scale.As a nationally licensed mail-order pharmacy and National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) Digital Pharmacy Accredited provider, Revive’s pharmacy already supports major insurers and employer groups across the country. ACHC accreditation further strengthens its role within Revive’s integrated care ecosystem and enables expanded pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and specialty pharmacy opportunities.“This accreditation reflects the discipline, precision, and professionalism of the Revive pharmacy team,” said Mark A. Orlando, RPh, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Revive. “Meeting ACHC’s rigorous standards positions us to scale responsibly, deepen partnerships, and deliver consistent pharmacy excellence nationwide.”“ACHC accreditation is more than a credential—it’s a catalyst, added John D. Olsen, PharmD, General Manager of Pharmacy at Revive. “It affirms the strength of our operations and enables us to expand access, enhance fulfillment capabilities, and support more complex pharmacy programs with confidence.Revive is uniquely positioned as the only provider offering a fully integrated whole-person care experience, connecting mental health, primary care, pharmacy services, and clinically supported weight health care through a single, tailored platform. All prescription medications provided through Revive’s pharmacy services are dispensed only when clinically appropriate and require a valid prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider.About ReviveHealth, Inc.Revive is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care. Through a subscription-based model, Revive provides integrated access to primary care, urgent care, mental health, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional care. The platform redefines healthcare by placing convenience, transparency, and preventative mental health at the center of every member’s experience. www.revive.healthMedia ContactStephanie Ung800-433-2320sung@revive.healthwww.revive.health

