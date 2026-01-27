Teser Logo

Teser Investigations Expands International Fraud and Background Investigation Services in Russia, Colombia, and Ukraine

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teser Investigation Group LLC, a U.S.-based international private investigation firm specializing in cross-border fraud investigations, background checks, and business due diligence, today announced the expansion of its investigative service focus in Russia, Colombia, and Ukraine, strengthening its ability to support clients seeking a trusted private investigator in Colombia for identity verification, fraud cases, and complex cross-border matters.The company assists individuals, attorneys, and businesses involved in international cases including online dating fraud, business impersonation schemes, shell companies, and concealed assets.“In the past year, we’ve seen a clear increase in cross-border deception cases involving Eastern Europe and Latin America,” said Leah Price, Senior Investigation Analyst at Teser Investigations . “Strengthening our operational focus in Russia, Colombia, and Ukraine allows us to deliver faster intelligence, stronger verification, and practical evidence for clients before financial or legal damage occurs.”Teser Investigations provides international investigative services including:Identity verification and international background checksOnline dating and romance scam investigationsBusiness due diligence and company verificationBusiness email compromise (BEC) and wire-fraud investigationsSurveillance coordination and asset tracingLitigation and legal-support investigationsIn addition to Eastern Europe and Latin America, the firm continues developing specialized fraud-investigation capabilities in West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria, where supplier fraud, investment scams, and corporate impersonation schemes remain common.Teser Investigations supports cases in more than 60 countries worldwide through vetted field investigators, analysts, and legal consultants, delivering confidential, evidence-based reports to international clients.The company also operates a specialized regional platform providing background checks and investigations in the Philippines , supporting international clients involved in personal, corporate, and legal matters requiring on-the-ground verification, surveillance coordination, and fraud detection.For more information, visit:Teser Investigations – https://teserinvestigations.com Background checks and investigations in the Philippines – https://philippinesinvestigation.com About Teser Investigation Group LLCTeser Investigation Group LLC is an international private investigation firm providing professional background checks, fraud investigations, surveillance coordination, and business due-diligence services worldwide. The firm assists private clients, attorneys, and companies in verifying identities, uncovering deception, and reducing financial risk in cross-border matters.Media Contact:Teser Investigation Group LLCCheyenne, Wyoming, USAPhone: +1 (307) 475-6713Website: https://teserinvestigations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.