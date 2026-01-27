Desi Democracy Project Expands Efforts to Increase Civic Engagement Across Texas

Community-led initiative focuses on participation, education, and representation within the South Asian diaspora

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Desi Democracy Project announced the expansion of its civic engagement initiatives aimed at increasing participation among South Asian communities throughout Texas. The organization focuses on voter education, community awareness, and civic involvement to ensure historically underrepresented voices are informed and engaged in democratic processes at the local and state levels.Founded by attorney and civic advocate Neeloy Azad, The Desi Democracy Project works with community members, faith groups, and grassroots organizers to promote participation in elections and public discourse. The initiative places an emphasis on education around voting rights, policy awareness, and civic responsibility within the diverse South Asian population across Texas.Neeloy Azad brings professional and legal experience to the organization’s mission. Neeloy Azad is fighting for free speech, currently involved in a lawsuit against Greg Abbott for his designation of CAIR as a terrorist organization. In addition, Neeloy Azad has negotiated against the Texas Education Agency in multiple instances of his corporate career. His background as an attorney has informed the organization’s structured approach to advocacy and civic education.With more than five years of legal experience, Azad has worked in corporate law while also engaging in legal actions related to constitutional and regulatory matters. His involvement in ongoing litigation and negotiations with state agencies has shaped the organization’s focus on lawful civic participation and accountability.The Desi Democracy Project operates independently and does not endorse political candidates. Instead, it seeks to provide educational resources that help community members understand voting processes, civic rights, and opportunities for engagement. The organization emphasizes lawful participation and informed decision-making as key elements of a functioning democracy.Through workshops, digital outreach, and community partnerships, the organization aims to reach first-time voters, young professionals, and immigrant families who may face barriers to civic participation. The initiative also addresses language access and cultural considerations that can limit engagement.As Texas continues to experience demographic growth within South Asian communities, The Desi Democracy Project positions itself as a resource for civic education and participation. The organization plans to continue expanding outreach efforts and collaborating with local groups to strengthen civic awareness across the state.

