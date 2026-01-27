New Book 'The Scars of Modern Medicine' Exposes The Hidden Wounds Patients Carry After Medical Encounters

A new book by Mack Cleveland Sr. reveals the hidden emotional and psychological scars of modern medical care.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scars of Modern Medicine, the newest release from author Mack Cleveland Sr., delivers a powerful and unflinching examination of the emotional, psychological, and often invisible injuries patients experience within today’s healthcare system. Through thirty distinct “scars,” Cleveland documents the patterns of harm, dismissal, and systemic failure that shape the modern patient experience.Far from an attack on medicine itself, the book highlights the human cost of a system stretched thin — where patients often leave with more than a diagnosis. They leave with wounds no chart records.“People think trauma only comes from catastrophic events,” Cleveland says. “But many patients walk away from routine medical encounters carrying scars that change how they trust, how they speak up, and how they see themselves.”The Scars of Modern Medicine blends real-world insight, psychological depth, and a clear, accessible structure designed for patients, families, advocates, and professionals seeking to understand the lived reality behind the statistics. Each scar stands as a case study of what happens when communication breaks down, when assumptions replace listening, and when the system forgets the human being at its center.The book arrives at a moment when public trust in healthcare is strained, and conversations about patient experience are more urgent than ever. Cleveland’s work gives language to what millions have felt but could not articulate.About the AuthorMack Cleveland Sr. is a multi-genre author and creator of behavioral and narrative frameworks designed to help people understand themselves, their experiences, and the systems around them. His catalog spans fiction, doctrine, and psychological analysis, with a focus on clarity, accessibility, and real-world impact.AvailabilityThe Scars of Modern Medicine is available now in hardback and e-book formats on Amazon.Media ContactName: Mack Cleveland Sr.Email: mackclevelandsr.media@gmail.com

