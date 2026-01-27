Real Time Safety Engagement Gains Momentum as modONE Delivers 680,000 Messages to Frontline Workers
Growing demand for real-time workplace safety engagement drives adoption across safety-critical industriesSUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- modONE®, a next stage workplace safety technology company, today announced continued national growth as demand increases for real time safety engagement that works across distributed, frontline heavy operations.
Built for safety critical industries like manufacturing, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and construction, modONE helps crews stay compliant and reduce risk in environments where hazards are part of the job. The company’s app-free platform meets workers where they are with relevant, time bound safety content designed to improve day to day safety behavior and deliver results leaders can measure. Used by employers and safety leaders, modONE is also increasingly recognized by insurance brokers and carriers as a strategic lever to help clients maintain strong safety performance and reduce workers’ compensation costs.
Since its founding, modONE has delivered approximately 680,000 pieces of safety content in the form of alerts and scheduled safety messages. In addition, the platform has generated more than 1.15 million total notifications, including reminders and follow ups that reinforce workplace safety awareness as part of the workday.
modONE provides an app free workplace safety engagement platform that delivers safety training, reminders, comprehension checks, and digital sign offs directly to frontline employees via text, email, and QR codes. Its flagship product, SafetyBot™, enables organizations to reach workers where work happens on job sites, shop floors, and in vehicles without logins, downloads, or dedicated devices. The platform tracks participation and completion, giving leaders real time visibility into safety engagement and emerging risk signals across locations, roles, and shifts.
“Every one of those 680,000 safety messages is a moment where we may have helped a person (a parent, spouse, sibling, or friend) avoid injury and get home safely. What modONE does is straightforward but meaningful: we help make safety part of the day-to-day by raising awareness, measuring engagement, and identifying risk before someone gets hurt. Safety works best when it’s built into daily habits, not treated as an afterthought,” said Ken Saitow, Co Founder and Head of Product at modONE.
“What we’re seeing is a clear shift in the market,” said John Turner, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at modONE. “Employers, brokers, and carriers are looking for safety programs that scale across locations, crews, and shifts without adding complexity. Our growth reflects that demand. As organizations expand and workforces become more distributed, they need engagement that works in the real world, and that’s where modONE fits.”
Results and Momentum
As adoption grows, modONE customers are reporting measurable safety engagement and early safety outcomes:
Scale: Approximately 680,000 pieces of safety content delivered through scheduled alerts and targeted messaging
Engagement Quality: Select customers report 90% or higher weekly engagement, defined as the percentage of active workers who open or complete at least one safety interaction in a given week
Outcomes: At select customers, organizations report a 41% reduction in injury frequency and a 27% decrease in claims over measured periods, based on internal safety and claims data
These results help organizations reduce administrative overhead, identify risk earlier, and maintain consistent workplace safety execution as operations expand.
“modONE has allowed us to easily integrate safety and HR communications across dozens of locations and multiple states,” said a Risk Manager at a multi state organization. “Employee safety knowledge has measurably improved, and the visibility we now have into engagement has strengthened our position during insurance renewals. It’s become a tool we rely on daily.”
What’s New at modONE
Continued national growth to support expanding customer operations
Surpassed 680,000 pieces of frontline safety content delivered
More than 1.15 million total safety notifications generated
Increasing adoption across construction, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and warehousing
As modONE continues to scale, the company remains focused on helping organizations run workplace safety programs that grow with their business without sacrificing consistency, visibility, or execution.
About modONE
modONE is an end-to-end, app-free workplace safety engagement platform that delivers weekly micro lessons, reminders, comprehension checks, and digital sign-offs to frontline employees via text, email, and QR codes, while giving leaders real-time visibility into participation, risk signals, and safety culture. At select customers, organizations report a 41% drop in injury frequency and a 27% decrease in costly indemnity claims. modONE has delivered approximately 680,000 pieces of safety content to date and generated more than 1.15 million safety notifications. Results vary by organization and baseline conditions.
Ready to see measurable workplace safety results? Visit https://www.getmodone.com/
to start your free trial.
Trademark Notice: modONE® is a registered trademark and SafetyBot™ is a trademark of RiskWire, LLC.
